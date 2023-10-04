Britney Spears’ knife-dancing trend boosted sales to a local prop business

A video of Britney Spears dancing with knives led to a bigger TikTok trend, and reportedly helped to increase the sales of a local prop business.

On September 25, Spears posted a video to Instagram that showed her energetically dancing, which is part of her regular content, but this time she was holding two knives, which she noted in the caption are not real.

The video quickly became a meme, and a dance parody trend took hold.

The video also led to misogynistic tweets and videos smugly asking if Spears should have been released from her conservatorship, and allegedly prompted a wellness check last week, which Spears called “unacceptable.”

In another dance video, Spears wrote, “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA.” She added that it was supposed to be a tribute to Shakira‘s recent VMAs performance.

The Los Angeles-based Hand Prop Room has apparently been struggling during the WGA and SAG strikes. But the manager told TMZ that sales reportedly went up 50 percent after Spears posted the name of the shop—and of knives specifically.