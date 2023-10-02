‘They paid 50 cents for you to blend water’: Starbucks barista shows why you shouldn’t order blended water

A Starbucks barista marveled that a customer ordered blended water and then demonstrated why it was such a fail.

The video documenting the very specific order came from creator myinnerthoughts18 (@lostmymind333), getting more than 152,000 views as of Monday.

It starts with the creator commenting, “Someone dead a** ordered blended water,” and then shows water being mixed up with ice in a blender.

The creator then pours the water into a cup, with some exaggerated shaking of the blender to get the water into the cup. At the end, a bunch of ice falls out of the blender and onto the cup, with the creator adding what appears to be a sarcastic “oops.”

How did commenters react? While some agreed the request was ridiculous, some actually thought that blended water was a good idea.

“No because I’ve had this and its pretty refreshing,” one remarked.

“As a barista,” another added, “I’ve made this for myself it’s very good.”

“Slushy cold water is good, if blended right lol,” remarked someone else.

But at least one barista expressed cynicism, saying, “No cause I do this at work to clean the blades.”

Speaking of cleaning, several commenters remarked on the state of the blender in the video, with one noting, “And the water was yellow. Nice blender cleaning.”

Another went as far as to say, “Noted not to order from you with that nasty dirty blender water.”

This isn’t the first time blended water has made the rounds on TikTok. In August, the Daily Dot covered a TikTok about a blended water request. In that story, baristas rose up against the request, with one pledging to charge the water as a custom iced team, whereas another simply said, “I’m not making this at work.”

But with that TikTok, some Starbucks customers were also intrigued by the water and ice concoction, curious to try it out themselves. As the TikTok creator pointed out, “I don’t understand why this made so many people mad. Y’all put so much sugar, whipped cream, cold foam, all this other sh*t in these drinks. Why we can’t get frozen water?”

One comment from the recent TikTok summed up a similar sentiment: “Sometimes I’m so thristy I believe this is the only thing that can quench it. So I understand the customer.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.