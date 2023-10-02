‘When I worked at BK I didn’t have a chance to think’: Burger King worker says her job is ‘easy money’ because no customers come in

In a viral TikTok video, a Burger King worker suggests her job is ‘easy money’ because the Burger King she works at rarely has customers.

In the 19-second clip, Tiktoker TOTSIONNAA (@Wesickandtired) sits at the fast-food chain’s drive-thru window without any customers to assist. She looks longingly out the window and proceeds to check her watch for the time.

The video then switches to her sitting at the cash register. Again, there is no customer in sight, instead of taking orders and manning the register, she checks her cell phone and looks out the window to pass the time. The camera then pans to the restaurant’s security camera footage, depicting the drive-thru line, which is still empty.

Throughout the video, creator TOTSIONNAA appears bored and disinterested. She writes in the text overlay, “When you go work for Burger King because nobody is keeping them in business, easy money … having it my way.”

She suggests that the fast-food chain is often empty and customer-less, implying this may be a result of the quality of the food, by raising the question in the caption, “Who wants to eat deer knuckles & squirrel ankles anyways?”



The video has over 61,000 views and around 100 comments as of Monday. Many viewers related to the creators’ experience.

“Me when I worked there,” one shared. Others also agreed with the TikToker’s hesitation about Burger King’s food.

“I go there about only twice a year! I was disappointed so many times in the past it used to be my fave,” a viewer shared.

“We have one on the parkway and I wonder how it’s still open,” another added.

However, other viewers disagreed, vocalizing their love for Burger King’s menu. “Burger King is good though. I be keeping them in business,” a viewer said.

“The fiery nuggets were the best chicken nuggets I’ve ever had from anywhere, and the royal spicy chicken sandwich is too good,” one emphasized.

Fellow Burger King employees also chimed in, adding a different experience than TOTSIONNAA’s.

“Nah, cause my location be getting mad busy,” one shared. Another agreed, “Girl, when I worked at Burger King, I didn’t have a chance to think.”

The Daily Dot reached out to TOTSIONNAA and Burger King via email.