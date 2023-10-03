‘It’s part of life’: Woman shares DoorDash driver’s strange response after delivering to the wrong address

When a woman’s DoorDash order was delivered to the wrong address, the conversation with her driver did not go the way she expected.

TikTok user Hännah (@hannahhollyla) shared the screenshots between her and her DoorDash driver, Priti, on the food delivery app in a slideshow posted Monday. It all started when she wasn’t able to find her food after being alerted that it was delivered.

After Hännah contacted the driver on the app, they responded with, “Check the door infront of u” and “It’s there I Promise.”

But since the photo of the delivery didn’t match her house, the driver admitted to making a mistake and asked Hännah to go grab the food herself. “You can walk to grab it please thank you,” they wrote.

The situation got more confusing when the driver couldn’t remember which house they delivered the food to. Eventually, they blamed the error on a GPS issue, leading them to the wrong address.

Hännah was understandably upset over not receiving the food she had paid for. “Well, now I’ve spent a ton of money and have no dinner,” she wrote.

The driver responded by claiming that he didn’t steal the food. He also wrote, “I really don’t know why this happened to you” and “I wish I can help.”

Hännah replied, “I understand you didn’t steal it but you delivered it to the wrong place. I get deliveries almost every day so I know the address is [correct].”

She received a strange response in return– series of messages on how life isn’t fair. “Life isn’t 100%. Some days aren’t for you. It’s part of life. Again I’m sorry,” they wrote.

By Tuesday afternoon, Hännah’s video had more than 111,800 views. Several commenters believe that the driver was trying to manipulate her.

“Not him gaslighting,” a woman commented.

“This made me so upset,” another wrote.

But some people actually found the driver’s messages hilarious. “’Some days aren’t for you’ I’m crying lmfao,” another wrote.

“Be fr he kinda ate you up,” wrote another with a laughing emoji.

Regardless of the inconvenience, Hännah was able to find humor in the situation. In a comment, she wrote, “can’t even be mad he was so funny.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hännah via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.