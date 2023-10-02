‘I faked it for a year’: Ernst & Young worker resigns from Big 4 corporate job because she ‘didn’t know what she was doing’

Everyone knows landing a job can be difficult. However, for one woman it appears that keeping it was even harder.

In a viral TikTok that has amassed over 194,000 views, user Sabrina Bui (@sabrinabui1999) explained why she quit her high-paying corporate job.

“So last week I posted that I resigned from a job at a big four company,” the TikToker began in the clip. “Let me tell you guys why I left EY [Ernst & Young].”

Sabrina said that fortunately, her departure had absolutely nothing to do with the work environment. Not only did she love her colleagues, but she also genuinely enjoyed working with her team and supervisor.

However, after a year of employment, she realized how unhappy she was at the job.

“That’s when it hit me: I don’t understand accounting, I don’t like what I am doing,” the worker admitted to her thousands of viewers.

She said in addition to realizing that she simply did not enjoy accounting, she started to get nervous when it came to training new employees and taking on more leadership responsibilities. She found herself unable to sleep at night and was riddled with symptoms of anxiety during the day.

“During work, my heart would race because [I was] scared a manager would ask me a question and I [wouldn’t] understand,” she revealed. “I faked it for a year.”

Her colleagues and bosses tried to convince her that “everyone here is faking it,” but that did little to sway her outlook. Eventually, the stress became too much and she found herself crying every day after work. The former accountant then accepted that she wasn’t cut out for the job, and she quit.

In the comments section, many related to Sabrina’s experience and applauded her honesty.

“Our jobs take too much of our lives to completely hate it,” one commenter wrote. “Best of luck girly.”

“It’s the fact that I can relate,” a second user said. “I have a whole degree in account and swapped fields mainly because I didn’t like the big 4 experience.”

“Girl I did the same thing at EY,” added another person who also quit their job at Ernst & Young. “It was awful and I was paid peanuts.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ernst & Young and Sabrina via contact form and email, respectively.