Dating expert says you should always ask how they feel about cats. Their answer could be a major red flag

Today’s dating world is full of red flags, so when someone has a tip that could help people avoid a bad dating situation, the internet tends to listen.

In a viral video, a TikToker explained why people in the dating world should ask this one cat-related question. Some viewers aren’t convinced about this hack’s effectiveness.

In the video, influencer Zamaria Thompson (@happyfitzam) shares that she has a theory about what a person’s reaction means when they’re asked about cats.

Cats are a notoriously divisive topic. The people who love them adore them, and the people who hate them can’t stand to be around them. Those in the latter camp are known to say things like that they don’t like how hyper-independent cats are and that they find them standoffish.

“If a man has a really strong reaction to this question, it’s a sign that he doesn’t like things that he can’t control, which can be a red flag,” Thompson suggests.

The question is simple but has meaning, Thompson says. “How do you feel about cats?”

She suggests not disclosing whether or not you have a cat. Instead, bring it up as one of those common dating questions, like, “Are you more of a dog person or cat person?” and take it from there.

Thompson says that if a person has a neutral or positive stance on the furry felines then they’re in the clear.

But if they have a disgusted or very negative reaction, like saying cats are “crazy” or that they “can’t stand them” then it should raise a flag.

“I swear this meant that those people or like that person doesn’t like things that are unpredictable and that they can’t control. Because dogs are pretty easy to train. But cats are a whole other story,” Thompson says.

The video is nearing a million views and has over 1,600 comments as of Monday morning.

Some viewers thought Thompson’s theory was spot on.

“Woah! My ex always talked about how much he hated cats. He was also super controlling. this tracks,” a person said.

“My mom always told me she didn’t trust people who don’t like cats,” another wrote.

However, many commenters pointed out flaws in Thompson’s theory.

“I dated a walking red flag and he had a cat,” a top comment read.

“What if his strong neg reaction to cats is because he’s allergic,” another user pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Thompson for comment via email.