Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: How the 2024 election discourse has reached Diet Mountain Dew somehow, a customer noticing something strange about her jar of pickles , a Sonic worker getting revenge on customers who try the “pull off” method , and how RFK Jr. is now the subject of a meme where he confesses to all of the world’s disasters .

Get ready for the VP Dew-bate . Both Vice Presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) seem to enjoy Diet Mountain Dew.

A woman sipping on pickle juice noticed something in her jar, and now she’s freaked out .

For as long as there have been quick-service restaurants, there have been people trying to steal from them .

Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr. is the subject of a new meme in which he confesses to causing all the world’s disasters .

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Hawk Tuah

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🍕 A Peter Piper Pizza customer is claiming that their party got kicked out of the restaurant for pouring a Michelob Ultra tallboy into one of the restaurant’s pitchers to keep the party going.

⛽ As a result of high prices, many people are seeking hacks to find the best and cheapest methods for refueling their cars . Now, one user on TikTok says he has the answers.

🏋️ Gym memberships are notoriously difficult to cancel, so one woman went viral after sharing what it takes to cancel a Planet Fitness membership .

🌈 What is Prism Hair? Here’s an explainer on TikTok’s colorful, viral hair trend .

🥪 If you’re a worker at Subway—or any restaurant for that matter— be mindful of mystery shoppers .

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

Kamala Harris is about the McDonald’s life.