⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🥤 DEW-BATE
2024 is officially a race between 2 Diet Mountain Dew guys
Get ready for the VP Dew-bate. Both Vice Presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) seem to enjoy Diet Mountain Dew.
🥒 WTF
‘I’m freaking out’: Customer drinks from jar of Grillo’s Pickles. Then she notices something strange
A woman sipping on pickle juice noticed something in her jar, and now she’s freaked out.
🚘 LABOR
‘Please don’t try to pull off bro’: Sonic worker gets revenge on customers who try to do the ‘pull off’ method
For as long as there have been quick-service restaurants, there have been people trying to steal from them.
🤣 VIRAL POLITICS
Harambe, Chernobyl, 9/11: After bear cub reveal, new meme wonders what else RFK Jr. was secretly behind
Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr. is the subject of a new meme in which he confesses to causing all the world’s disasters.
Meme History: Hawk Tuah
