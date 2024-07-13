‘Update we got kicked out’: Peter Piper Pizza customer pours BYOB Michelob Ultra into restaurant pitcher

A Peter Piper Pizza customer is claiming that their party got kicked out of a Peter Piper Pizza for pouring a Michelob Ultra tallboy into one of the restaurant’s pitchers to keep the party going.

The video capturing the economical decision came from creator Ayeesap (@ayeesap), getting more than 8.1 million views and 90,600 likes since going up on May 25. It shows a woman at the establishment, with a pizza on the table in front of her, holding the pitcher and the tallboy under the table.

For the first few seconds, she’s pouring it a bit imprecisely over her purse, with a little bit of the beer appearing to run off into it. She then moves the tallboy and pitcher to a different position under the table and resumes pouring the beer into the pitcher.

In the meantime, a voiceover plays, with voices saying “Nobody’s gonna know,” “they’re gonna know,” and “how would they know?”

The caption also provides a bit of a punchline to the situation: “Update we got kicked out of PPP.”

Can I sneak beer into Peter Piper Pizza?

According to a Reddit post from the appropriately-named UnethicalLifeProTips subreddit, the onus is on the restaurant rather than the customer if the customer sneaks alcohol in. That post asserts, “It’s not illegal to sneak alcohol into a bar with a flask as long as if you get caught you leave immediately.”

The person then asserts, “As long as you leave immediately when asked on the rare chance you stupidly get caught you are in no legal trouble. So feel free to never pay bar prices ever again and laugh as you watch lots of people struggling to get drinks in the bar while also overpaying by like 80%. Literal Sheep.”

Commenters shared thoughts on the video.

One observed, “No one else is going to talk about her pouring the beer from the pitcher into her purse for the first 5 seconds of the video before she moved it?”

Another said, “I used to do this at bars in my 20s. Would buy a draft then keep refilling it out of the 6 pack in my purse.”

Someone responded, “I’m 30 and I still do this.”

One commenter shared, “I watched a grandpa do that one time while his grandchildren ate and played,” adding, “Dude’s a legend to this day.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Peter Piper Pizza via email.