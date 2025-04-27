Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Meme Team’ took a movie trope and made it real—thanks to Wrexham’s ‘Deadpool’ kick

Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase Wales-based soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. for a fairy tale purpose. As AP puts it, the entertainment duo’s plan for the “long-suffering club” was to get them into the Premier league.

Featured Video

And now, with a commanding 3-0 performance over Charlton Athletic on Saturday, it looks like that dream is coming closer to becoming a reality. Fans are largely attributing this Mighty Ducks-esque turn of events for the team’s success to a clutch goal scored by Sam Smith. One the player says Reynolds jokingly referred to as a “kung-fu finish.”

Wrexham’s Sam Smith is beloved by fans

Numerous social media posts have been uploaded by fans of the team, praising Smith’s prowess. Like this one uploaded by the @fanwrexham account which shows throngs Wrexham devotees chanting “Sammy Sammy Smith. He gets the ball. He scores a goal.”

Advertisement

Moreover, ESPN reports that Reynolds comically took credit for Smith’s score, saying it looked like something out of one of his movies. The player, who signed a $2.6 million dollar deal with the club, spoke with Reynolds after the victory. Additionally, Smith said the actor called him a “beast.” He also made mention of the athlete watching his films in reference to the “kung-fu” goal.

Furthermore, Smith had nothing but praise for both McElhenney and Reynolds while making his postgame comments. “It’s surreal meeting them to be honest. But they are both just amazing people. If you take away everything from it, they are just down to earth, nice guys,” he said.

Climbing the ranks

When Wrexham was acquired by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Deadpool talents, they weren’t considered a good team. The duo chronicled their buyout of the club along with their mission to take them to the Premier League, England’s top soccer league. Welcome to Wrexham introduced the team to a massive audience and was a massive success with both fans and critics. To date, the series has garnered 8 Emmy awards.

Advertisement

But it isn’t just a comedy about a bumbling team with a devoted fan base in spite of losses. Wrexham actually started playing great soccer and climbed the ranks to get out of the National League. Injecting more funding into the club helped a great deal as well. Wrexham was able to secure talented players, like striker Paul Mullin, prior to its recent acquisition of Sam Smith. Indeed, hiring a new, experienced club manager in Phil Parkinson also boosted the team’s fortunes.

However, the club missed out on an automatic promotion spot in Reynolds’ and McElhenney’s first year of ownership. This delayed their ascension into higher ranks of play. Moreover, they also suffered a devastating loss and the chance to nab the FA trophy in this inaugural year.

Welcome to Wrexham’s second season, however, played out much differently. Thanks to the squad’s 3-2 win over Notts County, the Welsh ball club became fifth-tier champions. Adding more storybook flair to the win was a crucial save made by 40-year-old Manchester United goaltender Ben Foster. What’s more is that he came out of retirement just to play “on a short-term basis.”

All eyes on Wrexham

Thanks to widespread promotion, the ball club was able to secure major sponsorship deals. United Airlines, Reynolds’ Aviation Gin brand, HP, and Ally Financial, to name a few.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Wrexham ended up becoming a tourist destination, bringing more foot traffic, and money, into the Wales town. All of the fervor behind the club seemed to fuel their playing style even more. The following season saw the club accrue even more victories, with Wrexham securing promotion two years in a row. Which is the first time the club has ever done so in its 159-year history.

And it appears that fans are responding positively, as the AP reported that Wrexham A.F.C. hit a “record turnover” rate in 2025. Consequently, this has also raised the club’s overall valuation to $11.8 million. AP speculates there’s a very real possibility of Wrexham entering the Premier league.

However, the same article states that in order to do so, they may need to open up its coffers a bit more. This way, they can secure better players to help them compete against perennially successful rival teams. For instance: Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester, West Bromwich Albion, Norwish, and Birmingham. These clubs all pose a threat that could thwart Wrexham’s Premier path.

Advertisement

However, there probably weren’t too many people who thought the team would even get this far. It seems like Reynolds and McElhenney are living out the plot of a real life sports underdog story. A la Little Giants or The Bad News Bears.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.