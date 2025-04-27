‘How could anyone want to hurt innocent animals’: Man finds treats for his dog in his yard. Then he sees what was hidden inside

As a pet owner, your greatest fear is more than likely losing your pet or seeing them get hurt. Therefore, you do everything in your power to prevent that, from frequent vet check-ups, vitamins, and just a basic level of care. So when someone tries to hurt your furry family member, no one will judge you for doing what needs to be done (just ask John Wick.)

Featured Video

However, not everyone feels that way toward pets. While 66% of American households own a pet, with the most popular being a dog, some folks aren’t that fond of them. Which is valid–except when that dislike goes too far. This can lead to animal cruelty.

What happened?

In a viral TikTok, @wienerdogwifi, who has four Dachsunds, shares a disturbing discovery in his yard. The dog owner, whose video earned 10.5 million views, stumbled across what appeared to be an attempt at his canines’ lives.

Advertisement

The TikTok was posted on April 14 and shows a slideshow @wienerdogwifi took of various “treats” he found in his yard.

The photos show him holding pieces of cheese, fruits, and what looks like fish. However, something more sinister lay inside each one: The treats were stuffed with screws and fish hooks.

“What I’ve found in my yard,” the creator wrote in the text overlay.

An investigation ensues

The creator posted another video explaining how he was cleaning his yard when he came across the pieces of cheese with screws in them.

Advertisement

“I’m glad I kept the dogs inside,” he says. “This is pretty scary.”

In the caption, he shares how he asked his neighbor about it, and they think it’s a kid who lives there.

“We are waiting for him to get home to ask him since everything matches what they have,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Who did it?

It appears the neighbors were right. The creator shares in an update video that the neighbor’s 16-year-old grandson, who lived with them, was the culprit. According to @wienerdogwifi, the police were called, and the kid was promptly arrested.

How bad of a crime is animal cruelty?

The TikToker says the police classified the crime as a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine or jail time that’s less than a year. However, it could’ve been a felony if “one of my dogs ate whatever he was throwing over the fence.”

Advertisement

“He admitted to it when the cops came,” the TikToker says. “I was upset. I thought he would get in more trouble.”

In another video, @wienerdogwifi spoke about animal cruelty and says it’s not “just about pets” but a “community issue.”

How common is animal cruelty in the U.S.?

Around 10 million animals die from abuse of cruelty every year in the U.S., Shelter Animals Count states on its site. And according to the Humane World for Animals, except for Iowa, all states have laws “to provide felony penalties for animal torture on the first offense.”

Advertisement

In the end, @wienerdogwifi says he did press charges as well as file a restraining order against the kid and his grandparents. He says it’s up to the police to deal with him.

If you would like to report animal abuse, contact your local animal control agency, humane society, or the police.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.