Harambe, Chernobyl, 9/11: After bear cub reveal, new meme wonders what else RFK Jr. was secretly behind

Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Jr. is the subject of a new meme in which he confesses to causing all the world’s disasters.

The meme spawned after RFK Jr. admitted this week that he had dumped the carcass of a bear cub in Manhattan’s Central Park in 2014, a mystery that made national news but was never solved.

Kennedy’s admission came after learning that the New Yorker was writing an article that included the incident. Published on Monday, the piece showed a jovial RFK Jr. pictured with his hand inside the dead bear’s mouth. RFK Jr. said he found the cub’s body on the side of the road and originally planned on skinning it before dumping it off at the park.

But internet users have since wondered: If RFK Jr. confessed to the Central Park bear mystery, what else could he be responsible for?

In one example, RFK Jr. is made to admit to an infamous 2004 incident in which a tour bus belonging to the Dave Matthews Band dumped an estimated 800 pounds of human feces off a bridge in Chicago.

The disaster saw a sightseeing boat full of covered in excrement.

“So it’s 2004 and I’m driving the Dave Matthews Band tour bus over the Kinzie Street bridge…” RFK Jr. is made to say.

“So it’s 2004 and I’m driving the Dave Matthews Band tour bus over the Kinzie Street bridge…” pic.twitter.com/7ySSF9AjzE — Mike Ollen (@MikeOllen) August 5, 2024

In another viral post, RFK Jr. is responsible for the death of the western lowland gorilla Harambe, who was controversially shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo after a three-year-old boy fell into the enclosure.

“So it’s 2016, and I’m at the Cincinnati Zoo…” another wrote.

“So it’s 2016, and I’m at the Cincinnati Zoo…” pic.twitter.com/2H7cWP2ZIB — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) August 5, 2024

It turns out, according to the meme, RFK, who is a noted conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, is also responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it’s 2019 and I’m in the Wuhan Province at a wet market…” another added.

“So it’s 2019 and I’m in the Wuhan Province at a wet market…” pic.twitter.com/mNDE17M6Ye — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) August 5, 2024

Another viral post even jokingly suggests that RFK Jr. has ties to 9/11.

“So it’s 2001 and a friend of a friend asks me to find housing for some guys, I think they were Saudis,” the post reads. “So I let them stay with me and we get really into playing Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

“So it’s 2001 and a friend of a friend asks me to find housing for some guys, I think they were Saudis. So I let them stay with me and we get really into playing Microsoft Flight Simulator” pic.twitter.com/LPnzsWrBVn — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) August 5, 2024

Sadly, RFK Jr. is even responsible for convincing legendary rapper 2pac to visit Las Vegas on the night he was shot and killed.

“So, it’s September 1996, I call up my buddy, Tupac, and say, ‘Vegas this weekend?’” the post says.

“So, it’s September 1996, I call up my buddy, Tupac, and say, ‘Vegas this weekend?’” pic.twitter.com/9dZpyQfPKU — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 6, 2024

Other posts linked RFK Jr. to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, a gossipy bathroom disaster at Gwenyth Paltrow’s home, and the death of Natalie Wood.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.