Man takes Tinder date out for dinner. Then he sends her a Venmo request. He didn’t expect this ‘nuclear’ response

The “the worse they can say is no” group will have a hard time shooting their shot after this Tinder date went sideways. One man who had a nice time with his date thought nothing of it when he sent a Venmo request after the fact. But was the hate he received warranted?

A Redditor shared his experience in the r/NiceGirls subreddit, where it received more than 4,000 upvotes as of Sunday. In it, he describes a pleasant enough evening with a woman he matched with on the popular dating app. He writes that after dinner, the pair found themselves at a bar.

“At first, everything was fine…until she began to drink heavily,” the Redditor shares. “I was under the impression she was going to pay, considering she had made a comment about it while we were leaving dinner.”

When he brought it up the next day, the Redditor was shocked at the woman’s response. He attached screenshots of the text exchange to his post.

The texts read, in part:

Redditor: Hey had a great time last night. I was just wondering if you were ever going to Venmo me for the drinks you had? It’s not a bother but you did say you would pay me back.

Date: oh hey lol. I guess I had a pretty good time last night…but I think its weird you’re bringing up the money now. I thought the point of a date was to pay for the other person!

The Redditor explained that he had no problem paying for meals and dessert, but that paying for the “whole top shelf at the bar” would’ve been a bit much.

The woman did not like that response.

“Just say you’re [expletive] broke. The whole point of a DATE is for the MAN to pay for the woman,” she replied.

She wrote, in part, “Apparently now this generation is full of [expletive] sissy men.”

The date then proceeded to call the Redditor slurs, while mocking his masculinity. When he replied that he was under the impression she would pay (“a relationship goes 50/50,” he added), she continued to berate him further. The woman insulted his looks and continued to hurl gay slurs.

The Redditor ended his post with, “I’m still confused.”

What is a ‘Nice Girl?‘

A “Nice girl,” as the subreddit’s bio explains, is a woman who is the equivalent of a “nice guy.” That is, women who are shallow, hold high standards without having one for themselves, and are generally entitled, according to the subreddit.

The bio does emphasize that the subreddit is not sexist and does not tolerate any misogyny.

“This sub is not for female incels. This place is not for crazy girls. If you swap the genders and it doesn’t belong on r/niceguys, then don’t post it,” it states.

It seems the poster thought his date’s response warranted her a “nice girl” label, as did the majority of the 1,800 comments.

“She 1000% is going out with guys with the intent of getting free meals/drinks,” a top comment read.

“Nuclear missile dodged bro,” another added.

Others wanted to know why he didn’t just let her pay at the bar. The redditor admitted he was “kinda buzzed.”

“She told me she forgot her wallet and I was a little tipsy from the restaurant we dined out at,” he wrote in a comment.

Either way, it seems he won’t make that same mistake twice if he decides to continue his dating journey on Tinder.

