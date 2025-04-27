‘I’ve been waiting for someone to ask me’: Woman notices Dodge driver has JBL speakers sticker. Then she asks him a question

A Florida woman at a gas station spotted a Dodge truck with a JBL logo painted on the tailgate. She decided to approach the man with hopes of recreating a popular social media trend.

“You know that TikTok trend with the JBL speakers? Where it’s playing Fetty Wap?” user @angel.lyssy asked the apparent stranger. “Will you do it?”

“I’ll gladly do it. I’ve been waiting for somebody to ask me,” he replied.

Then he plays her the Fetty Wap classic “Mine Again” loud enough for her to hear it.

“I think this was the highlight of both of our days,” she wrote in the caption of the clip. It’s got 5.2 million views as of Sunday. Here’s why.

What is the JBL speaker Fetty Wap trend?

There are two of them, each set to 10-year-old Fetty Wap songs that today’s 22-year-old’s are nostalgic for. You play Fetty Wap on a speaker and capture a vibe, is the gist. The speaker becomes a key plot point in the short. Today’s young people don’t really have home stereos with an amplifiers and pair of speakers; instead they have portable Bluetooth speakers that can turn up anywhere.

The trend speaks to this pivot in American culture.

When certain parts of the song drop, you wait for reactions. A young man showed up to a college lecture with a JBL and played “Mine Again.” Another person scared off deer with the same song.

There’s another one with “Trap Queen.”

‘Girl u probably just walked away from your future husband’

This video, originally posted April 18, was also boosted in virality by the apparent chemistry between the stranger and Lyssy. And this weekend, the pair seemed to enjoy a successful date. One that was hyped by Lyssy with several follow-up clips.

“I’ll probably reach out to him,” she said in a clip from a week ago. “It was literally the best stranger interaction that I’ve had.”

Whatever happened to Fetty Wap?

He’s incarcerated for drug trafficking on a 6-year sentence, per NBC News. Prayers up he’s back in the studio making music again soon.

