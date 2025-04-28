‘They owe us this one thing’: Mom slams Pop-Tarts for not resolving this issue with their packaging. Then she reveals why it’s a big deal

A mom is going viral for calling out Pop-Tarts wrappers. She may be onto something.

“It is 2025. Is it too much to ask that Pop-Tarts be labeled on the outside what freaking flavor they are?” TikTok user @sapphyre788 said in a recent, viral clip with more than 866,000 views. “So when you have two different kids who like two different flavors that you don’t have to label them so they don’t open the wrong one and then leave it to get stale?”

It’s true: Pop-Tarts offers more than two dozen flavors and they all seem to have the same foil wrapper with blue lettering. Whether you’re a parent or snacker who keeps more than one flavor in your pantry, that’s tough to track.

As mom calls this out, she can be seen labeling her inventory with a marker herself.

This isn’t the first time the Pop-Tarts packaging has come under fire; in March social media was torn asunder debating whether or not they should actually come in bundles of 10, not eight.

We’ve reached out to Pop-Tarts and the mom for comment about this.

‘If they only came in a box that labeled them’

Viewers of the TikTok weren’t particularly sympathetic toward @sapphyre788, however.

“If only they came in a box that labeled them,” one sarcastically quipped.

Others complained about the general inefficiency of certain grocery store staples. Like bacon not having resealable packaging. Or no zipper locks on cereal.

A self-described former “lunch lady” said that yes, Pop-Tarts do come labeled but only for single-serving Pop-Tarts that presumably she gave out at school. “Ten individual Pop-Tarts in a box!” she said about these school-portioned editions of the beloved breakfast snack. (Store-bought Pop-Tarts generally come in foil-wrapped bundles of two.)

“That’s why you leave them in the original box. Like how hard is that???” another said.

How can I track all my Pop-Tarts at home?

According to ChatGPT, you should turn to Ziplock bags, small containers, labels, color-coded stickers, or, like several commenters said: Keep them in the original box until it’s toaster time.

Or maybe Pop-Tarts could step up its wrapper game.

