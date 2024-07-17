‘Please don’t try to pull off bro’: Sonic worker gets revenge on customers who try to do the ‘pull off’ method

For as long as there have been quick-service restaurants, there have been people trying to steal from them.

In sit-down locations, this can involve simply leaving the restaurant before the bill has been paid. This is frequently called a “dine and dash,” and numerous stories of such behavior have sparked internet discussion in the past. For example, one user shared a story about a party of 12 walking out on a $600 tab; another server stated that, after a customer walked out on a bill, they were made to pay the bill themselves.

Fast food locations are not immune to this kind of theft. Amongst Sonic workers, one such tactic for theft has become infamous: the ‘pull off’ method. Now, an employee is speaking out against it.

What is the ‘pull off’ method?

In a video with over 2.4 million views, TikTok user Amiri (@amiriionaaa), who is a Sonic employee, warns viewers not to attempt the “pull off” method.

“Pov: you work at Sonic and you eating the people food that tried to do the ‘pull off’ method on you,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, which features her eating food.

“He had 3 of the same orders and all tg it was 28 dollars,” Amiri explains of this specific incident in a comment. “He didn’t want to pay he just wanted the food and plus he pulled up in a weird way at the stalls so we couldn’t see his face on the camera.”

There are a few ways the “pull off” method can work, with several different outcomes.

First, a customer can order food, then leave without paying. This is now difficult, as most fast food establishments now require one to pay before they receive their food.

Second, a customer can order food knowing that they cannot pay, then attempt to bargain their way into getting the food for free or at a discount once it comes to their window and they are asked for payment. If they do not get the price reduction they request, they’ll drive off without paying.

Finally, sometimes, a customer will order an item, then simply drive off with no intention of ever receiving it. This is bad for business, as the restaurant will frequently begin preparing an item right after a customer places their order.

In the comments section, users shared their opinions and experiences with this method.

“‘Pull off method’ just sound like stealing,” said a user. “people crazy.”

“When I used to work at McDonald’s I actually loved it cause after my manager marked it as waste we could eat/sdrink it,” added another. “My tummy filled with nuggets and caramel frappe.”

“I’ve seen people order and then 10 minutes just leave. Usually it’s because they didn’t expect to wait that long, needed something quick or haf to be somewhere else quicker. Also for impatient lol,” wrote an additional TikToker.

