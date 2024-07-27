‘I’m freaking out’: Customer drinks from jar of Grillo’s Pickles. Then she notices something strange

A woman sipping on pickle juice noticed something in her jar, and now she’s freaked out.

TikToker Jpall20 (@jpall20) says that after purchasing a container of Grillo’s pickles, cracking it open, and drinking some of the juice inside, that she noticed each and every pickle appeared to have a bite taken out of it. Numerous TikTokers who responded to her video had their own theories as to why her pickles looked that way.

“Please let me know if you’ve ever seen something like this,” she writes in a text overlay of the video, setting up the shock she had when cracking open her jar of Grillo’s pickles.

Did someone take a bite out of this pickle?

She begins her clip by stating, “I’m freaking out and I need to know if anybody else has ever seen anything like this before.”

Her camera then pans to footage of the Grillo’s pickles container in question. “I got these pickles, the Grillos half sours,” she says. “They were sealed, I opened them, and I drink out of it, because that’s the first thing that I do when I open pickles cause I like pickle juice sue me.”

“I go to take my first pickle out,” she says. She demonstrates the pickle-extraction maneuver, and reveals that the bottom of it appears to be missing a piece. “And it looks like that. OK?” she says, setting the pickle aside. She continues, “I said OK, that’s weird, did somebody eat out of this? I go to take my second pickle out,” she says, while noticing that that one, too, is missing its bottom portion.

“It looks like that,” she says. She then starts individually removing all of the pickles from the container. “They all look like that,” she confirms. “Has anybody ever seen pickles where they open it, it’s sealed, and they look like this? Did somebody in the factory bite each and every pickle before they sealed it? And now I just drank it.”

Viewers demand answers

She explained that she’s regretting her decision to drink the juice prior to the checking the pickles thinking that there is possibly some nefarious pickle biters’ germs on them. “I’m freaking out because I drank the juice, so if anybody can think if any other reason why these pickles would look like this, throughout the jar, please, let me know,” she writes in the video’s text overlay.

Jpall20 also tagged Grillo’s in a caption for her video to demand an explanation for her unsavory juice drinking experience. “please tell me if this is something you normally do and I didnt just drink pickle juice that someone elses mouth juice was in,” she wrote.

One commenter left a reply that was probably the last thing Jpall20 wanted to hear. “I worked as a biter for grillos. Had to bite them all off to fit in the container,” they joked. A TikTok user went viral last year after accusing a Tim Hortons employee of biting all the cookies.

Another person did little to quell what was probably the rampant fears racing through the TikToker’s head. “Ohhhh I’m curious because Aldi pulled Grillos from their shelves just recently!” they said.

This isn’t the Jpall20’s first time calling out a company for its quality control. After one of her videos went viral last year, Kraft defended the quality of the food leaving its warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Practical pickle explanations

However, there were other folks who had some practical explanations for why her pickles looked the way that they did. One user said, “cutting off the blossom end before pickling helps preserve the crunch,” one person end.

The Cross Legacy penned a piece on how folks can make their own “quick and easy crunchy dill pickles,” and specifically endorses this practice. The article states that folks who opt to take the time to nip the bottom ends of their cucumbers will ultimately result in a crisper, crunchier pickle.

Grow Organic also penned that snipping these blossom ends ultimately help to prevent pickles from becoming bitter and that the texture of these vegetables are ultimately improved when these blossom ends are pruned.

Some other TikTokers think there’s another reasonable explanation as to why all of her cucumbers were missing their ends—so they could fit inside of the jar. “It looks like they needed to break them to fit them in. But I would be be weirded out also,” one user remarked.

“They cut them to fit in the jar,” another person simply said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grillo’s via email and Jpall via TikTok comment for further information.

