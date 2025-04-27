You can rate bad Uber drivers. But did you know they can rate you? Here’s how to find your 1-star reviews

Many of us–especially millennials and Gen Z–tend to want to be the “perfect” customer. Tipping appropriately, saying your please and thanks yous to retail workers, and being polite to service workers. Is it a need to crave approval? Or is it because we know what it’s like to be treated wrongly in these spaces? Regardless of the reason, many have joked about wanting to “get an A” as a customer–and it seems now they can.

Uber ratings and you

It’s safe to say an Uber driver’s earnings directly depend on their ratings. No passenger would hop into a car with someone who has a rating of 2.6. As for what constitutes a perfect 5-star rating is debatable. Some love quiet drivers, while others prefer to chit-chat while they get to their destination.

At the end of the ride, passengers tap on whatever star they deem fit, maybe add a tip, and then are quickly on their way.

What’s probably not on their minds, however, is how they behaved as a passenger.

That’s right. Uber drivers can rate you as well–and this little-known feature has folks in a panic after a TikToker spilled the beans.

How to find your personal Uber ratings

In a viral TikTok with over 340,000 views, Melissa (@mcstops) shares how you can see every 1-star review you’ve gotten on Uber.

“If you’re ready to get your feelings hurt…” Melissa warns before showing viewers how to find their personal ratings.

Here’s how:

Go to your Uber app Click on “account” on the bottom right Click on your profile picture Click Privacy & Data, then Privacy Center Click on “See summary” button and scroll down to Ratings Click “View my ratings”

Melissa shared her own ratings, which included a handful of ratings below 5. She ensured she was always the best passenger and could not understand the lower ratings.

Passengers are shocked

Melissa is not the only passenger surprised by what she saw.

Viewers shared their own findings in the comments section.

“Drivers seem to have volatile emotions,” one viewer claimed. “I don’t even recall a negative interaction ever, I just sit there & thank them when I get out. I have 3 one star ratings.”

“Never rude. Never had a negative interaction. Always quiet unless they want to chat. Then k chat. I tip well. Got two 1s still. People are just out there looking to be aggrieved,” another wrote.

One user thought it had nothing to do with the passengers: “Some drivers are also racist/prejudice. Sincerely someone who wears a head covering.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Melisa via email.

