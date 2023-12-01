We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How Henry Kissinger’s death was the moment the internet had been waiting for, a viral video that showed a woman throwing her boyfriend’s clothes out of a window in New York City, how a Reddit thread has millennials realizing they might have long COVID, and since it’s December 1st we’ve got a look at some of the best Christmas memes.

After that, our Trending Team has their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

And since it’s Friday, it’s time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt!

See you tomorrow!



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

In the case of Henry Kissinger, who died at 100, the mood online was downright celebratory, where people unearthed old takes, and bragged about being first to change his Wikipedia page.

➤ READ MORE

In a now-deleted video posted on @thisisnyc, an account that aggregates viral videos of New York City, a woman is seen throwing clothes out the window of an apartment onto the street below.

➤ READ MORE

After identifying with a Reddit thread for millennials, many are realizing that they might have long COVID.

➤ READ MORE

Memes are a great way to spread laughter and cheer this holiday season.

➤ READ MORE

🌐 Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr?



Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.



If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “web_crawlr” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A customer at a restaurant recently shared in a viral video that they found something odd in their soup. Which restaurant did the customer order from?

Think you know the answer? Sign up for web_crawlr so you can answer next week’s question!

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Black Friday deals flopping

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after sharing news of a bizarre gift she received from a customer. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t thrilled.

✈️ This pair of Alaska flight attendants went viral for sharing some useful tips in a mini-manifesto about what it’s like to serve passengers at 35,000 feet.

🍩 A woman’s brief investigation into Krispy Kreme’s dumpsters prompted a renewed conversation about food waste.

🏥 Like death and taxes, health insurance is something every American has to deal with in their lifetime. It can be an overwhelming and frustrating process.

🥯 A Panera customer was excited about the prospect of getting a Cinnamon Crunch bagel, but was told by a worker they were “sold out,” even though there was a bag of them visible in the store.

💅🏼 These Korean sheet masks are proof that the fountain of youth can be found in sheet form.*

🥗 As food costs are rising, folks are sharing their cost-effective meal options with each other online, to avoid overspending on groceries and take-out.

📅 Celebrate the end of the work week by checking out some of the best Friday memes.

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping isnow the ordinary.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A user on TikTok is calling out Airbnb after alleging that the company refused to refund her following an unsafe situation, among other concerns.

In a video with over 31,000 views, TikTok user Jen (@sohltrain) recounts her experience, claiming that after the experience she will likely not book with Airbnb again.

“I’m traveling solo for work. I booked this Airbnb, I checked in after it was dark out,” she says. “I walked in and immediately something just felt off.”

According to Jen, there were numerous safety and security issues with the rental. For example, one window “had been taken off of its track so that it couldn’t slide closed to be locked.” The balcony door also had a lock that did not work, she says.

The next day, Jen says she received a response from Airbnb that she found surprising.