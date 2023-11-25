‘I cannot believe this is how you handle a safety issue’: Guest leaves Airbnb after windows and doors wouldn’t lock. Airbnb doesn’t respond until 18 hours later

A user on TikTok is calling out Airbnb after alleging that the company refused to refund her following an unsafe situation, among other concerns.

In a video with over 31,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Jen (@sohltrain) recounts her experience, claiming that after the experience she will likely not book with Airbnb again.

“I’m traveling solo for work. I booked this Airbnb, I checked in after it was dark out,” she says. “I walked in and immediately something just felt off.”

According to Jen, there were numerous safety and security issues with the rental. For example, one window “had been taken off of its track so that it couldn’t slide closed to be locked.” The balcony door also had a lock that did not work, she says.

Seeing these issues, Jen says she left the rental and filed a report with Airbnb. She also reached out to a colleague based locally so she would have a place to sleep.

The next day, Jen says she received a response from Airbnb that she found surprising.

“Because I didn’t take a photo or video because I was so panicked and just left, they basically said like, ‘Sorry, no refund,” she explains. “And they went to the host and they were like, ‘Hey, do you think there’s a problem with your doors?’ Of course, he said no. And so they were like, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right.’ And they believed his word over mine.”

Airbnb’s proposed solution to this issue also presented problems, Jen says.

“The worst part is they suggested since I still had this place reserved for three more days, they suggested I go back so I could go get photos of the locks,” she details. “At this point, I would assume the host has either gone in and fixed the issue or he’s very upset with me for filing a report. And why would I go back to his property?”

Despite this, she says she decided to bring some colleagues to the property and take photos of the offending issues. Before she could do that, however, Airbnb canceled her reservation.

“Now I can’t [go back] because I would be breaking and entering,” she states. “But even worse than that is the fact that now I can’t leave a review, and I won’t be able to warn other people that this could be an issue.”

In the comments section, users shared their own thoughts on Airbnb.

“The idea of them was meant to be a cheaper option but it is now a much more expensive option with less hospitality,” wrote a user.

“Our last Airbnb had roaches, they demanded a photo so my husband had to CHASE one down. And then Airbnb offered us 12 dollar credit,” claimed another.

“When I was going through my travel agent training we had a whole section on why we should never book with Airbnb for this specific reason,” detailed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb and Jen via email.