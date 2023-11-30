Henry Kissinger Wikipedia article on computer screen (l) Henry Kissinger in front of light blue background (r)

‘I’d put that on my resume’: Wikipedia editor brags she was ‘the girl’ who changed ‘is’ to ‘was’ on Henry Kissinger’s page

Someone had to do it.

Katherine Huggins 

Katherine Huggins

Posted on Nov 30, 2023

A Wikipedia editor who changed Henry Kissinger’s article to reflect his passing bragged about her achievement on her user page.

The change was shared by @depthsofwikipedia, which reveals a user, “Asticky,” edited Kissinger’s article at 8:46pm ET on Wednesday and then immediately updated her user bio.

“I’m now forever the girl who changed ‘is’ to ‘was’ on Henry Kissinger’s Wikipedia article,” Asticky wrote.

The death of the former secretary of state—who negotiated the end of American involvement in the Vietnam War but has been accused of needlessly prolonging it and committing war crimes in Southeast Asia—was announced in a statement at 8:34pm.

According to the statement from his consulting firm, Kissinger passed away at his home in Connecticut and will be interred at a private family service. He was 100.

The depthsofwikipedia post has so far received more than 60,000 likes, with people in the comments celebrating Asticky’s accomplishment.

“What an accolade. User asticky can put that on their resume,” one commenter said.

Another person agreed, saying: “I’d be putting that shit on my resume. And tombstone.”

Someone else said they made the same change to Queen Elizabeth’s Wikipedia page and will “never forget that high.”

“So many people were on the page but somehow no one had changed the first is to was,” they added.

Others revealed that the post was how they found out about Kissinger’s passing.

“This post is how I found out Henry Kissinger died,” wrote one user.

“I’m not mad that this is how I find out Henry Kissinger died,” another person concurred.

Another person joked that he found out “one of the worst people in modern times bit it” with “a ‘lol lmao’ meme on Wikipedia.”

Kissinger’s death has drawn a surfeit of celebratory memes, and ended social media users’ longstanding joke that whenever a celebrity died, it should have been the aging ex-diplomat instead.

*First Published: Nov 30, 2023, 9:17 am CST

Katherine Huggins

Katherine Huggins is a New York-based journalist and freelance contributor to the Daily Dot's tech and politics section. She helps cover the United Nations for the Japanese newspaper Mainichi and previously reported on the 2022 midterm elections for Marketwatch. Her work has appeared in USA Today, Forbes, OpenSecrets and more.

Katherine Huggins
 