‘I would be demanding compensation’: Woman books staycation at Sheraton Hotel. Then she sees her ‘lagoon’ room

This Sheraton Hotel room would make for an interesting what I ordered versus what I got meme. After arriving at the room they booked for a staycation in Gold Coast, Australia, Samantha Moitzi (@samanthamoitzi) and her friends were met with great disappointment. However, their disappointment wasn’t for long.

Featured Video

What happened at the Sheraton?

Moitizi explains they were looking forward to spending her and her friend’s birthdays at a lagoon view room at Sheraton Gold Coast. However, when they arrived the lagoon was not what it looked like in the pictures online.

“Everyone book the tranquil lagoon room it looks gorgeous,” says Moitizi with a screenshot of the room booking page behind them. They then proceed to show the view from the room in real life.

Advertisement

“This is what we got. So tranquil, super tranquil, mhm,” she says sarcastically. The “lagoon” was not as blue or clean as it appeared online. It also seemed to be a shallow pool not meant for swimming.

The video has 1.8 million views and almost 80,000 comments. Viewers are just as blown away by the difference in the images as Moitizi and her friends were.

“Are you kidding!?! They could at least keep it clean!” one user wrote.

“Immediate REFUND SURELY,” another commented.

Advertisement

“I was about to book this exact room holy thank you for saving my man from a serious crash out,” a user said.

“That looks completely different, like even the plants on the other side look way different to the photos online. JW Marriott has an amazing pool,” a user said.

Upgraded room and more

According to Moitzi, her clip video made it into the hands of one of the hotel’s managers, Dan.

Advertisement

She says Dan did not disappoint and made things right for her and her friends. In a final update video with 4 million views, Moitizi shares that they got an upgraded room, a full refund, and a complimentary dinner.

“I didnt mean to Karen this hard,” she captioned the video.

However, viewers reassured Moitizi in the comments that it was valid to complain about the deceiving lagoon pictures. In this video, Moitizi also shows maintenance staff giving the lagoon some TLC and cleaning it.

“I’ve never seen a hotel action on a compliant this quickly,” she says.

Advertisement

Dan even got a birthday cake delivered to her room as seen in a separate video.

“Manager Dan is a king!!!!!” the video’s text overlay reads.

Their room upgrade was also major. Based on the Sheraton’s site, a similar Lagoon view room to the one Moitizi booked can cost as much as $629 AUD a night depending on when you book it. But a suite, which is the room Dan upgraded them to, can go for anywhere between $679 to $1,599 AUD.

Advertisement

Hopefully, your next stay at a Sheraton will have a manager as hospitable as Dan.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Sheraton for comment via email and to Moitizi for comment via TikTok message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.