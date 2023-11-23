‘Are you sure you aren’t your own Truman Show though?’: Barista gifted a mystery present by customer. She can’t believe what’s inside

A barista went viral on TikTok after sharing news of a bizarre gift she received from a customer. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t thrilled.

Alanna Jo (@ajmagnifica18), the barista, said she’s worked at an unspecified coffee shop since 1999. Because of this, most customers can easily recognize her.

“Like, you know me from here,” Alanna Jo said. “And I know everything about you. I’ve been serving you coffee for 25 years.”

Then, the content creator shared something “strange” that recently happened.

Alanna Jo said that a man walked in and asked how he knew her. Since the barista also teaches, she said she told him it was possible that he recognized her from there. However, the two later deduced that they likely knew one another from the coffee shop. Next, the man proceeded to share how he collected gifts for the town’s upcoming Christmas celebration and felt the need to give Alanna Jo one of them.

Alanna Jo said that she didn’t open the present until after the man left. But she said she wasn’t pleased with the gift.

“When I say it took me a minute to pick myself up off the floor. Guys, look what this man gave me,” she said, unveiling a stuffed Blue Jay. What makes this gift so bad? Because Blue Jays have been “offing” themselves in Alanna Jo’s presence for many years. “Like in the grill of my car, my cat left me one when I was dying from the flu,” she said. To make matters worse, when Alanna Jo squeezed its belly, it squawked. Needless to say, the present made her upset and paranoid.

“Are you sure you aren’t your own Truman Show though?” one viewer quipped.

“The universe is like she knows the sign!!! Send her more birds!!!!!” another joked.

“Tuman show? Simulation? Matrix? All of it. What the heck. That is crazy!” a third person wrote.

“Are you living in a hallmark Christmas movie?” a fourth person asked.

