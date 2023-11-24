‘I need to fly Alaska more’: Flight attendants reveal how to get free water during boarding

A pair of Alaska flight attendants dropped some useful tips in a mini-manifesto about to what it’s like to serve passengers at 35,000 feet.

Adding to a list of travel hacks from TikTok, creator Carlie (@carlielaurenn) put up a video to the platform on Monday that’s received more than 591,000 views and 41,200 likes since being posted.

In the video, the creator and a co-worker take turns introducing themselves as “flight attendants,” and then following that declaration with observations about the work they do and the schedules they keep.

The first section has Carlie pouring water and stating, “We’re flight attendants: We’ll bring you a water during boarding. But only if you tell us it’s because you need to take a pill.”

Then, Carlie follows up with another clip, walking through an airport, likely Seattle-Tacoma International Airport based on the geotag included with the video.

In that one, she says, “We’re probably gonna spoil you if you give us a Starbucks gift card.” That echoes a past travel hack the Daily Dot’s passed on, courtesy of a YouTubing flight attendant who included the tip as one of her “flight attendant secrets.”

Proving that “your mileage may vary,” one commenter responded to Carlie’s suggestion by saying, “I tried tipping once and it didn’t get me anything. She looked confused.”

Another, however, wondered, “What if I bring you TWO Starbucks cards?”

One commenter wasn’t sure how to use the card to curry the flight attendants’ favor. That person asked, “How do you know how many Starbucks gift cards to give? Like do you just give one for everyone to share? Or just bring a bunch?”

The video also brought out fans of Alaska Airlines, with one noting, “Alaska is quite literally one of the only airlines I will fly,” adding, “your customer service is Impeccable.”

Another said simply, “I need to fly Alaska more.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the flight attendant and to Alaska Airlines via email.