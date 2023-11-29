It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas memes

It’s almost officially Christmas season! If you don’t believe me, just ask the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. It’s time to dig out your favorite ugly sweater, cue up the Christmas movies, and let’s get ready for the jolliest time of the year. But while there are many different ways to celebrate the holiday, there are some things that are just synonymous with Christmas: the tree, friends and family, presents, food … and memes!

Keep scrolling for funny Christmas memes to put you in the right mood this holiday season!

Some of us have been waiting for Christmas since Dec. 26th of last year, and this Distracted Boyfriend meme perfectly encapsulates the impatience Christmas lovers have for the holiday season to begin.

The couple from the Distracted Boyfriend meme lit up the Internet in 2017, but the host of stock situations photographer Antonio Guillem has put them into means they have a whole lot more material to give. It's Christmas, so let's get festive… pic.twitter.com/1x8AAJSqOr — Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) December 21, 2017

The generally acceptable rule is to wait for Nov. 1 to break out the Christmas music, but we all know the people who would be happy to blast the tunes right after Halloween.

Yes, Santa’s making his list and checking it twice, but who’s he to say if you’re naughty or nice? This meme is for all the philosophically inclined kids who don’t Santa’s judgments at face value.

There’s nothing like the feeling of getting someone you love a gift that they’re excited about … unless that loved one is yourself! Because everyone enjoys a present, even when we know what’s in the box because. we wrapped it ourselves.

Christmas is a special time of the year to spoil all your beloved family members, and that includes our furry four-legged friends. Just look at the pure, unadulterated joy on this canine’s face.

Arguably, no one toils more over the holidays than moms. But all that hard work is worth it when you see the look of surprise on your kids’ faces when they open up a gift that they thought they weren’t going to get this year.

And it’s not just moms who get satisfaction from watching their kids open up the gifts they’ve been clamoring for all year. There’s nothing quite like the warm fuzzy feeling of watching someone’s face light up when they open the present that you’ve so thoughtfully picked out.

The Rock clearly loves Christmas, as “the people’s eyebrow” shows us in this adorable Christmas meme.

The combination of this Stranger Things meme with the classic Kim Kardashian crying face precisely sums up the frustrating feeling we get when we’re trying to sort out our Christmas decorations.

You’ve heard of “girl math,” but this Drake meme shows that perfect moment when the budget-conscious among us figure out a way to game the system and get “free shipping” for our Christmas purchases.

All I want for Christmas is Gru! Every kid knows the agonizing feeling of having to wait for their parents to wake up on Christmas morning so they can finally get to the stash under the tree.

Whether you’re trying to win over an ex this holiday season, or are calling out a toxic ex yourself, this Future meme flawlessly exemplifies the deranged messages that ex-lovers seem to think are a good idea to send over the holidays.

Whether your friends and family celebrate Christmas, a wolf meme is a great way to spread laughter and cheer this holiday season.