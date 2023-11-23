‘I’m pretty sure she’ll take him back’: Woman throws her boyfriend’s clothes out the window after a fight

In a now-deleted TikTok posted on @thisisnyc, an account that aggregates viral videos of New York City, a woman is seen throwing clothes out the window of an apartment, onto the street below.

“I’m pretty sure she’ll take him back,” @thisisnyc wrote in the video’s caption.

The video was reposted on @whatiskarensproblem, a TikTok account that reposts videos of public meltdowns.

After showing the clothes being thrown out the window, the camera pans to the street—which is littered with clothes. Fallen clothes are also hanging on trees, and the police are surveying the situation. The Daily Dot has reached out to the New York Police Department via email.

“She is on a rampage!” the woman videotaping the ordeal says.

As the woman throws handful after handful of clothes, onlookers cheer below, one of them playfully urging her to throw money next.

One commenter on the video said they’d driven past the scene, and witnessed the woman’s rampage firsthand. Others joked about the video.

“On the bright side,” a commenter wrote. “That person doesn’t have to move them clothes down all them stairs.”

“So kind woman,” another said. “Giving homeless people clothes.”

“Gives a whole new meaning to walk in closet,” a commenter said.