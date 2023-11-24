‘I was prepared for you to say $13’: Publix customer buys freshly made salad. She can’t believe how much she paid

As food costs are rising, folks are sharing their cost-effective meal options with each other online, to avoid overspending on groceries and take-out.

From recipes for easy and low-cost meals to recommendations to try out some different grocery store deli options, recommendations for retailers like Publix are fairly common examples of this.

One Publix customer has taken the time out of her day to sing the praises of the Florida-based grocery chain’s freshly made salads, available in the deli section. In her TikTok which has drawn over 237,000 views as of Friday, lifestyle content creator @butterflymegg says it is a healthier and less expensive alternative to grabbing lunch from a fast food restaurant.

“Guess how much this salad was,” she says in the video. “Just guess how much. It’s the Italian salad from Publix, made fresh right in front of me. It has lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, pickles, onions, jalapeños, green peppers, cucumbers, salt, pepper, oil and vinegar. Guess how much? She’s heavy. $6. $6 for this. That’s all I wanted to say, bye.”

Several viewers remarked on the price of the salad, writing in the video’s comment section that something of that size with such a wide variety of ingredients would cost them much more elsewhere.

“That’s a $22 salad in Canada,” one commenter wrote.

“In Texas that would be $16,” another said.

“Damn the Italian deli by me in NJ is about 18$ for that,” one wrote.

Others shared their own uses for the salads available from Publix, appropriating the prepared vegetables and other ingredients for alternate uses such as in wraps or sandwiches.

“I buy Publix salads and use the ingredients for other for other meals,” one commenter wrote. “All the prep work is done!”

“I get this and put on low carb tortillas with mayo,” another shared. “I can eat it for lunch and dinner for 6.00. Add the Boars Head dressing. It’s the best!”

“Honestly, you could put that whole thing into a sub roll and it would be amazing,” a commenter wrote.