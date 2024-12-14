‘Jansport would never’: Viewers demand answers after Peak Design CEO ‘ratted out’ customer

A TikToker slams Peak Design, the backpack that the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione may have used during the incident—but not for their involvement in the shooting. Instead, she is upset that the CEO may have told New York City police the identity of the alleged shooter, leading to his arrest.

In a video with over 5.3 million views, TikToker GenX Toddler (@genxtoddler) calls on others to shame Peak Design for their potential involvement in the arrest of Mangione.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard this, but the CEO of Peak ratted our boy Luigi out,” she says.

The TikToker points to recent reports that Peak Design founder Peter Dering recognized the backpack in photos of where the alleged shooter dumped his belongings in Central Park after the incident.

“He called the police and asked for the serial number and told the police who purchased the backpack,” she says. “How about you let Peak Design hear how you feel about them ratting Luigi out?”

What’s happening on Peak Design’s TikTok?

In the comments, viewers say that TikTokers spammed comments on the TikTok page of Peak Design.

“Peak Design has received many comments!” one says.

But as of Dec. 14, Peak Design has turned off comments on its TikTok page.

Others say they’ll no longer support Peak Design.

“Who’s the absolute direct competitor of peak design??” one writes.

“Peak Design ain’t getting another sale, ever,” another says.

“Jansport would never,” a third adds.

“Almost bought a peak design bag!!! Glad I saw this first,” a fourth shares.

Peak Design’s statement

In a statement posted to Peak Design’s TikTok, the brand attempts to clear up its involvement with the arrest of Mangione.

“Peak Design has not provided customer information to the police and would only do so under the order of a subpoena,” it reads. “We cannot associate a product serial number with a customer unless that customer has voluntarily registered their product on our site. We take our customer privacy seriously.”

The Daily Dot reached out to GenX Toddler via TikTok comment and direct message. We also emailed Peak Design for further comment.



