Our top stories today are about: A roundup of hilarious autocorrect fails that have recently gone viral, how the internet reacted to First Lady Jill Biden’s emoji response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race, people online sharing their controversial opinions about adulthood , and Taco Bell workers not believing how a DoorDash driver reacted when his order wasn’t ready.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you. Speaking of columns, we are rolling out some new column logos this week.

There’s no denying that autocorrect fails have happened to us all . After all, you never try to say, “What the duck?”

💕 VIRAL POLITICS

Jill Biden’s emoji response to her husband dropping out is sending people

It’s a choice .

Growing up is full of hard truths and the internet has them all .

A disgruntled DoorDash driver has gone viral for his reaction to his Taco Bell order not being ready . The clip, which was filmed by a fellow DoorDash driver, was subtitled, “DoorDash driver acting childish cuz his customer’s order wasn’t ready when he got there.”

⛽ A TikToker has gone viral after getting free fuel after paying for just a penny at the pump .

🥪 This Panera customer posted a video detailing the horrors of a holiday lunchtime rush . She wasn’t complaining about the service, but rather poor customer behavior.

📲 How would you react if a data transfer on your phone took 21 hours ?

💰 A renter posted a viral video sharing what you need to do before moving out if you want your deposit back.

📦 One Amazon driver doesn’t think it’s worth it to drive for Amazon Flex.

🧳 A woman has gone viral after sharing a unique method of bargain-hunting: unclaimed baggage .

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

HAVE YOU EVER MISTAKENLY HAD AN EMBARASSING AUTOCORRECT ?

Actress Natalie Portman shared how Rihanna helped her get through her divorce.

🎶 Now Playing: “Glow” by Cosha 🎶