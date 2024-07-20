autocorrect fails

25 classic, hilarious autocorrect fails

Because you were never saying duck.

Angela Andaloro

There’s no denying that autocorrect fails have happened to us all. After all, you never try to say, “What the duck?” For texters of a certain age, we thought we had it good when we could move on from the days of T9 texting, but autocorrect had a fresh hell in store for us.

Who hasn’t been in a heated text exchange and had a typo turn into a tragedy? When you least expect it, word choice can matter a lot.

Who came up with autocorrect?

Autocorrect failure seems like a modern problem. The feature itself has been around longer than many of us realize, as it was invented in the early 1990s. A lot of people helped create the feature, but Dean Hachamovitch is the inventor listed on the patent.

He rose from a member of Microsoft’s Word team to vice president and head of data science for the company. Things turned out well for him. The rest of us, though? Let’s say there are days we wish he focused on something else.

That’s not to say autocorrect fails are the only experience with the feature. No one could have predicted how much time we’d spend typing on our phones. We get why we need autocorrect. It hasn’t always been as kind to us users, however.

Autocorrect fail examples

Many texters who are victims of autocorrect quietly stew in their own embarrassments. There are good sports out there, however, who allow us to laugh at their pain. For better or worse, autocorrect has often taken everyday conversations into LOL and WTF territory.

Here are some of the internet’s best autocorrect fails.

1.

via @voiceofdj/X

2.

via u/Rowanor

3.

via u/harpmolly

4.

via u/Moistlettuce_

5.

via u/TAHOlly20

6.

via u/WoodpeckerVegetable1

7.

via u/Ok-Estimate-4677

8.

via u/whitebajan

9.

via u/Ravothian

10.

via @AndyKenareki/X

11.

via u/The_magical_cone9

12.

via @ceb3_/X

13.

via u/mal_wash_jayne

14.

via u/Ninetypiglets

15.

via u/DetectiveDouche94

16.

via u/WiscoMitch

17.

via u/Averial

18.

via @damnyouautocorrect/Instagram

19.

20.

via u/helicasmile
via u/thegaysystem

21.

via u/emilaaaaaaaay27

22.

via @taylorsschumann/X

23.

via u/shimpanzee

24.

via u/permexhaustedpanda

25.

via u/lahfytaffy

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

