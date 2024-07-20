25 classic, hilarious autocorrect fails

There’s no denying that autocorrect fails have happened to us all. After all, you never try to say, “What the duck?” For texters of a certain age, we thought we had it good when we could move on from the days of T9 texting, but autocorrect had a fresh hell in store for us.

Who hasn’t been in a heated text exchange and had a typo turn into a tragedy? When you least expect it, word choice can matter a lot.

Who came up with autocorrect?

Autocorrect failure seems like a modern problem. The feature itself has been around longer than many of us realize, as it was invented in the early 1990s. A lot of people helped create the feature, but Dean Hachamovitch is the inventor listed on the patent.

He rose from a member of Microsoft’s Word team to vice president and head of data science for the company. Things turned out well for him. The rest of us, though? Let’s say there are days we wish he focused on something else.

That’s not to say autocorrect fails are the only experience with the feature. No one could have predicted how much time we’d spend typing on our phones. We get why we need autocorrect. It hasn’t always been as kind to us users, however.

Autocorrect fail examples

Many texters who are victims of autocorrect quietly stew in their own embarrassments. There are good sports out there, however, who allow us to laugh at their pain. For better or worse, autocorrect has often taken everyday conversations into LOL and WTF territory.

Here are some of the internet’s best autocorrect fails.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.