‘It’s not that hard’: Users on X are sharing their controversial opinions about adulthood

Part of growing up is learning some hard truths in real-time, be it “Oh wow, that costs more than I realized, “Oh wow, I didn’t know that part of me could make that noise,” or the classic, “WHYYYYYYY?”

This week, users on social media have been sharing their most controversial, unpopular opinions about adulthood. The posts have been in response to a July 16th tweet asking, “What opinion about Adulthood will have you like this?” accompanied by the now-ubiquitous photo of Flynn Rider from Disney’s Tangled.

What opinion about Adulthood will have you like this? pic.twitter.com/mzvtq7aKzl — BAMIDELE🕊 (@nihiinn_) July 16, 2024

The responses have been cold, hard and in some cases, painfully true. However, there are some legitimately helpful takes mixed in there as well. Let’s dive in:

Your parents financial status will somehow determine how your adulthood will be. https://t.co/K9vjPQiIbc — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) July 16, 2024

pdfs are the most annoying thing to work with and yet theyre the standard everywhere https://t.co/XlyBbgwECl — arson (@arsonsein) July 17, 2024

Nightclubs are a waste of time and money https://t.co/WZCYY3Wpi6 — 901 Club (@PartyAt901Bar) July 17, 2024

It’s not a scam 😅 you’re just living above your means. Your perception of success is fantasied luxury and social media has successfully sold you over consumption as the new normal. 🍃🍃🍃

If you live for you, adulthood – albeit all its challenges – is a beautiful thing. https://t.co/lTYf7Jx7O4 — Kabera Angel (@_iamkabera_) July 17, 2024

It's not that hard and you need to be more resilient https://t.co/uwkxiZ1adP — Stylianos Karolidis 💻⚡ (@stylianos_k) July 17, 2024

The most of the adults that raised us didn't even know how to be adults themselves https://t.co/xUd1dlgK4N — Goldeneye (Photo Version) (@ToneOnlyPhoto) July 16, 2024

everybody has that depression phase https://t.co/f694Zsjzil — tega the creator✰🇳🇬 (@whereistega) July 16, 2024

Neglecting the things you enjoyed as a kid (e.g. toys, video games, animation) is NOT how you become an adult. That's the greatest way to end up in depression. https://t.co/PA2VaOjwUA — Xcalibur64 (@Xcalibur_64) July 17, 2024

This adult feels seen. However, X user @meganromer really brings down the hammer of truth with this one…

It's not adulthood you hate, it's capitalism. https://t.co/PG1nMHMgTw — Megan Romer (@meganromer) July 16, 2024

Yeah, fair. Sorry, adulthood. We may have been too harsh on you all these years.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.