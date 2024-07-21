‘It’s not that hard’: Users on X are sharing their controversial opinions about adulthood

Part of growing up is learning some hard truths in real-time, be it “Oh wow, that costs more than I realized, “Oh wow, I didn’t know that part of me could make that noise,” or the classic, “WHYYYYYYY?”
This week, users on social media have been sharing their most controversial, unpopular opinions about adulthood. The posts have been in response to a July 16th tweet asking, “What opinion about Adulthood will have you like this?” accompanied by the now-ubiquitous photo of Flynn Rider from Disney’s Tangled.
The responses have been cold, hard and in some cases, painfully true. However, there are some legitimately helpful takes mixed in there as well. Let’s dive in:
This adult feels seen. However, X user @meganromer really brings down the hammer of truth with this one…
Yeah, fair. Sorry, adulthood. We may have been too harsh on you all these years.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.