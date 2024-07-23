‘I still don’t know why people keep buying em’: Viewers torn after $100K Jeep with fewer than 8K miles rolls into the shop

If you’re looking for a reliable luxury SUV, then you might want to stay away from the Jeep Wagoneer.

That’s the takeaway TikTokers are having after Patches (@invertedcamshafts) posted a clip of a Jeep Wagoneer completely disassembled in the shop. In their post, they showed the extent of the repair work needed on the vehicle which shocked users.

A text overlay in the video reads: “$100,000 brand new Jeep Wagoneer with less than 8,000 miles.” The cautionary message is emblazoned over footage of the large, three-row SUV suspended in the air of the shop.

As the mechanic steps back, they reveal that the bottom portion of the vehicle has been separated as if it were a giant Lego truck. The further the tech steps back, the more aspects regarding the disassembly of the vehicle are seen. The hood’s popped up, the front driver’s window is rolled down, and its engine is covered in various wires. The tech then pans over to other parts of the car removed from the Wagoneer before the video closes out.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the sticker price of the base model Jeep Wagoneer is $64,945. However, some top-trim models with added specifications and features cost well over $100,000. For instance, this one in Elmsford, NY going for $116,985.

Warning against Jeep Wagoneer as a luxury choice

While Endurance Warranty states many high-end luxury vehicles generally receive low marks for reliability—and that the Jeep Wagoneer is no exception—some “higher-end” brands are more trusted than others, such as Lexus. The website’s article reads, “The Jeep Wagoneer is one such unreliable vehicle and one that anyone interested in purchasing a luxury car should avoid. While it’s certainly a notable model in the SUV market, the 2023 model and plenty of those prior have a number of reported issues that can be extremely expensive to resolve.”

Someone in the Wagoneer Fans forum wrote they noticed the check engine light was on after driving their car for 2,000 miles.

“If it runs right, ignore the light and drive it, light vanished many times in a few hundred miles. (ie, time and mileage resets),” they wrote. While people mentioned some of their problems with the vehicles, others claimed many happy Wagoneer owners never post “the good” about their cars.

Problems with Jeep Wagoneer

There was one owner on the Wagoneer Forums site, however, who was convinced that their car was “nothing but problems.” They listed all of the issues they had on their whip in just the first 1,000 miles of ownership.

“I truly wish we would not have purchased the Jeep Wagoneer. Quality is clearly an issue. I don’t recommend it to anyone that asks about it,” they wrote.

Here are the issues they reported:

The uconnect constantly disconnects from our Android phones.

The heated seats constantly shut off (the Manual indicates they will remain at temperature until you change it… false). In fact you can’t turn the heating elements back on until it decides when it’s ready. You have to just keep trying.

The spring-loaded door covering the console where the phone charger is has been broken since we received the vehicle. The dealership says it’s on “galactic backorder” so they don’t know if we’ll ever get it.

The stop/start never worked from the beginning. We had to bring it in to get it serviced to fix it.

The air suspension threw a check engine code that had to be cleared.

TikTokers weigh in

One user who saw the TikTok said they couldn’t understand why people even trust purchasing Dodge/Jeep/Fiat/Chrysler offerings anymore: “Why are people still buying Chrysler products?”

Someone else quipped, “Warranty be like ‘1.3hrs take it or leave it.’”

Someone else shared an acronym they believe Jeep stands for: “Jeep…Just Empty Every Pocket.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep via email and Patches via TikTok comment

