Jill Biden’s emoji response to her husband dropping out is sending people

President Joe Biden announced today that he would no longer seek re-election, stepping aside over concerns about his health and fitness for office.

In the statement, Biden said: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden posted the statement on his X account where, naturally, it blew up.

It also got quote tweeted by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who added two pink hearts to it.

In 2024 reacting to momentous news with an emoji is common, but that she would post it to the biggest announcement of her husband’s life was sending people.

“Heart emojis is CRAZY,” wrote one person.

“craziest possible quote tweet dr jill u will always be famous” added another.

Others thought it was reminiscent of how a modern-day streamer might post.

“Heart emojis to this announcement is WILLDDDD like she’s just congratulating him on hitting 1 million subscribers” wrote @GrahamShein.

“Jill commenting like an influencer supporting their ex’s joint break up announcement has me rolling,” echoed one person.

Some people thought it revealed more than it let on.

“she’s seething… lady macbeth tears. this was all she could muster typing,” wrote one person, referencing stories that claimed Jill Biden was secretly behind her husband’s refusal to drop out.

Reports also alleged that she wanted Joe to stay on to spite Vice President Kamala Harris, who she held a grudge against for calling out her husband’s past history of supporting racist policies during the 2020 debate.

Another poster just wished they could have experienced the process in choosing the emoji.

“Would have done anything to be in the meeting where they brainstormed what emoji reaction Jill Biden should post in response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race,” they wrote.

One person wondered how other famous First Ladies might respond to big news if emojis had been around.

“Imagine after Pearl Harbor if Twitter was around and after FDR declared war if Elenor Roosevelt retweeted a ‘broken heart’ emoji,” joked a person.

But a user did like the emoji, imagining just how much more cringe it would have been if she used the popular “salute” face.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.