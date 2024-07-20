‘I’d call DoorDash and let them know he’s not welcome back’: Taco Bell workers can’t believe what driver does while he’s waiting for your order

A disgruntled DoorDash driver has gone viral for his reaction to his Taco Bell order not being ready. The clip, which was filmed by a fellow DoorDash driver, was subtitled, “DoorDash driver acting childish cuz his customer’s order wasn’t ready when he got there.”

The video depicted the driver stretching out and elevating his legs on multiple stools, before moving the stools, one by one, to the bar area when the workers had already packed them away.

In the caption of the video, which has amassed 224,300 views as of Saturday, TikToker @kraziimamaqueen added, “This behavior was really uncalled for. Just like him pulling right in front of the door and parking his car instead of parking in a parking space. [DoorDash] gives you the option to unassign the order if it’s taking too long for you. The staff had no clue that he was rearranging the furniture.”

Viewers were shocked at his behavior

Needless to say, commenters were horrified at the driver’s behavior and suggested ways they would deal with the situation.

“Call the cops,” one said.

“Should all a tow truck,” another suggested.

A further commenter wrote that they “hope they made him move the chairs back before giving them the order.” To which @kraziimamaqueen replied with a video of her returning the chairs to their original spots as she added, “As I waited patiently for my DoorDash order I put the chairs back for them. “

Meanwhile, other TikTok users shared their own experiences as fast-food workers dealing with impatient DoorDash workers.

“They get like that where I work and forget we can see the pickup time and we have until that time to get it done,” one shared.

“I literally had a DoorDasher scream at me, then scream at my manager,” another recounted.

But other commenters were more suspicious, saying that they wanted to hear the DoorDash driver’s side of the story, with one writing, “On the surface, this looks bad for him but I want to hear his side often restaurants staff treat drivers like they’re insignificant so frustration can happen.”

This isn’t the first time a DoorDash driver’s behavior has divided TikTok. Users were left torn after one DoorDash driver revealed the revenge they enacted after a customer didn’t tip them on a $980 smoothie order.

“Thinkin’ about the time I accepted a $980 catering order from Smoothie King for a baseball team and they didn’t tip… So I ‘accidentally’ forgot to give them their straws,” the TikToker wrote via on-screen text. But while many commenters shared amusement at this, others branded it “petty.”

