Our top stories today are about: A woman explaining how a "dream job" interview left her in tears, a traveler calling out American Airlines for delaying his flight 15 times in one day, former President Trump sharing and deleting a post calling for military tribunals for his political enemies, and a KFC worker caught on camera with her mic still on at the drive-thru.

Is a nightmare interview just the price you need to pay for a dream job? “Absolutely not” is what most comments say on a TikToker’s video where she explains a job interview gone south .

In a viral video, a passenger called out American Airlines for delaying his flight about 15 times in one day.

Former President Donald Trump shared a post on social media that endorsed military tribunals for his political enemies .

In a clip with over 1.6 million views, a customer shows himself waiting in the drive-thru line at a KFC. Unbeknownst to the person working the drive-thru, she has accidentally left her microphone on —leading to some funny out-of-context clips.

Meme History: Disappointed Cillian Murphy

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🍪 A Costco shopper who attempted to use her mother’s store membership card to purchase treats for a family event said she was made to do a “walk of shame” back to the bakery section after she was stopped from shopping by a store employee.

🍽️ This server posted a storytime video on TikTok after two customers allegedly tried to dine and dash on their $100 tab. It backfired.

🛬 Want to know the real reason flight attendants greet you when you walk onto a plane? It’s not to be polite.

📱 A recent iOS update has iPhone users around the country reporting SIM failure problems with their phones .

🔨 Doing DIY can be dangerous. While most people believe that the danger starts when work on the project actually begins, this isn’t always the case .

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

The French aren’t happy to host the Olympics and are not afraid to poop about it!