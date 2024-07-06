Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: A woman explaining how a “dream job” interview left her in tears, a traveler calling out American Airlines for delaying his flight 15 times in one day, former President Trump sharing and deleting a post calling for military tribunals for his political enemies, and a KFC worker caught on camera with her mic still on at the drive-thru.
After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.
Also: Don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz if you haven’t already! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt.
See you next week!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
😢 WORK DYSTOPIA
Woman goes to interview for ‘dream job.’ So why does she leave in tears?
Is a nightmare interview just the price you need to pay for a dream job? “Absolutely not” is what most comments say on a TikToker’s video where she explains a job interview gone south.
✈️ WTF
American Airlines passenger says flight was delayed for 12 hours in Dallas for jaw-dropping reason
In a viral video, a passenger called out American Airlines for delaying his flight about 15 times in one day.
💬 DELETE, DELETE, DELETE
Trump shares, deletes post calling for televised military tribunals for political enemies
Former President Donald Trump shared a post on social media that endorsed military tribunals for his political enemies.
🔊 VIRAL LABOR
‘I hope you ordered the slaw’: KFC customer pulls up to drive-thru. Worker doesn’t know her mic is still on
In a clip with over 1.6 million views, a customer shows himself waiting in the drive-thru line at a KFC. Unbeknownst to the person working the drive-thru, she has accidentally left her microphone on—leading to some funny out-of-context clips.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
🤓 Meme History
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Disappointed Cillian Murphy
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🍪 A Costco shopper who attempted to use her mother’s store membership card to purchase treats for a family event said she was made to do a “walk of shame” back to the bakery section after she was stopped from shopping by a store employee.
🍽️ This server posted a storytime video on TikTok after two customers allegedly tried to dine and dash on their $100 tab. It backfired.
🛬 Want to know the real reason flight attendants greet you when you walk onto a plane? It’s not to be polite.
📱 A recent iOS update has iPhone users around the country reporting SIM failure problems with their phones.
🔨 Doing DIY can be dangerous. While most people believe that the danger starts when work on the project actually begins, this isn’t always the case.
🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
The French aren’t happy to host the Olympics and are not afraid to poop about it!