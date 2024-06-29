We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: An Amazon driver delivering a package in a very odd place , a McDonald’s customer saying she was bamboozled by a deal , a life hack to try out next time you book a flight , and a popular streamer who was busted for editing out a key word in a statement about his inappropriate texts.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

You’ll never believe where this man’s package ended up. Hint? You’d have to look up to find it .

🍔 FAST FOOD NATION

McDonald’s customer says she was bamboozled with 99-cent burger

Another internet user is taking McDonald’s to task after discovering a $0.99 burger deal was anything but.

An American Airlines passenger says she received an unexpected perk while sitting in the exit row.

This week he admitted to exchanging inappropriate texts with minors on the platform, which prompted a ban on Twitch. But he’s now getting dragged for editing out, then adding back in, the word “minor” to his tweet .

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Pepe Silvia

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☀️ A woman made the ultimate sacrifice for the beauty community by trying on 10 different sunscreens to test their effectiveness. Which ones were good ?

👪 There’s a whole corner of TikTok that is encouraging new parents to normalize naming your kids after something you love .

🥩 As barbeque season is in full swing, many Americans are left with a dilemma: They want to grill, but the price of meat is just too high for their comfort .

🦷 Thinking about getting veneers? You might want to watch this woman’s viral warning first.

🍟 A woman questioned why fast food drive-thrus don’t put menus up earlier on in the line. She says she would like more time to decide on her order before getting to the speaker.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Just a little more. 😂 #cheesedog