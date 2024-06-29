Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: An Amazon driver delivering a package in a very odd place, a McDonald’s customer saying she was bamboozled by a deal, a life hack to try out next time you book a flight, and a popular streamer who was busted for editing out a key word in a statement about his inappropriate texts.
After that, we've got another edition of "Meme History" for you.
‘He knew he messed up lol’: Amazon driver delivers package. Customer can’t believe where he left it
You’ll never believe where this man’s package ended up. Hint? You’d have to look up to find it.
McDonald’s customer says she was bamboozled with 99-cent burger
Another internet user is taking McDonald’s to task after discovering a $0.99 burger deal was anything but.
‘Booking EXIT row seats going forward’: American Airlines passenger says she received this unexpected perk while sitting in exit row
An American Airlines passenger says she received an unexpected perk while sitting in the exit row.
‘Quite the apology’: Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect busted for editing out key word in statement on inappropriate texts
This week he admitted to exchanging inappropriate texts with minors on the platform, which prompted a ban on Twitch. But he’s now getting dragged for editing out, then adding back in, the word “minor” to his tweet.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Pepe Silvia
