‘Girly fr sacrificed herself for us’: Woman tries out 10 different sunscreens on her skin, finds out which best protects against the sun

A woman made the ultimate sacrifice for the beauty community by trying on 10 different sunscreens to test their effectiveness.

TikTok user @loanvu_uk is a makeup and skincare influencer based in London. She recently posted a slideshow of a sunscreen experiment in which she used 10 products on her legs at the same time. In the caption @loanvu_uk writes, “Sunscreens with the highest UVA UVB protection?”

The slide show shows a photo of her legs. A strip of tape separates each layer of product. The products tested include:

Biore UV Aqua Rich

Biore UV Aqua Rich is a water-based sunscreen with hyaluronic acid that is designed to help boost your skin’s natural moisture. The SPF 50 offers effective sun protection for your skin while also giving it moisture. It is intended to absorb instantly on all skin tones with no white cast and is advertised as being suitable for sensitive skin. Importantly, it is dermatologist-tested and vegan-friendly, with no ingredients of animal origin, and it is also not tested on animals.

AHC SPF 50 Pure Mild Sun Cream

AHC’s SPF 50 UV Capture Plus Pure Mild Sun Cream offers a whopping eight hours of sun protection. It is designed for skin repair and deep moisturizing. Its non-greasy formula goes on easily and absorbs quickly into the skin. It also includes ingredients that fortify the skin’s natural barrier. You can use it daily without fear of it irritating your skin. The product is suitable for all skin types and ages. Wear it under makeup or by itself.

Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 50

Isdin’s Fusion Water Magic is said to have “5 Star Daily Protection” from UV rays. The company tests the sunscreen in real conditions of high solar radiation to make sure. Its formula includes hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and protects skin damage with Mediterranean Alga Extract and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly without leaving behind a greasy residue and doesn’t irritate your eyes. Finally, it is mineral oil-free and, therefore, provides oil control.

Mistine Aqua SPF 50

Apparently the best-selling sunscreen in Thailand, Mistine’s Aqua is billed as an anti-aging sunscreen that provides protection against UVA, UVB, and HEV rays, which the company claims, “it helps fight against external aggressions, skin pollution and blue light.” Its lightweight, waterproof formula is non-greasy and fast-absorbing. It is also made without any animal-derived products. It is tested for skin irritation to ensure that it is acceptable for sensitive skin.

Parasola UV CUT Spray SPF 50

Parasola is a fragrant UV spray from Japan that includes hyaluronic acid and nano collagen. Its high-penetration formula includes vitamin C derivative, ceramide, amino acids, coeznyme Q10, royal jelly extract, hibiscus extract, pomegranate fruit extract, and chamomile extract. It can be used on your hair, as well as under makeup. It goes on without a white cast and is also waterproof. It is non-colored, non-mineral oil, and paraben free.

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk

Shisheido’s Anessa sunscreen is purportedly the “most powerful UV milk” on the market. It is designed to protect the skin from UV rays with SPF 50+, and it also prevents dark spots in the sensitive eye and cheek area. The lotion goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly. The brand also focuses on sustainability and is “ocean-friendly” by using a formula that prevents ingredients from dissolving into the ocean. And its bottles are made of plant-derived raw materials.

L’Oreal UV Perfect Broad UV Sunscreen City Resist

L’Oreal’s UV Perfect Board UV Sunscreen City Resist features protection from UVA and UVB rays. It is infused with hyaluronic acid, anti-aging ingredient adwnosine, and anti-oxidizing ingredient phyllanthus emblica extract. Its anti-adhesion properties, the formula helps to protect skin from adherence of pollution particles. L’Oreal claims that after three months, you will see an increase in audience and firmness of your skin as well as a reduction in the appearance of fine lines.

EHD SPF 50+ Sunscreen Cream

EHD’s Sunscreen Cream not only protects your skin from UV rays for 12-and-a-half hours with its SPF 50+, it also prevents sun spots and sun aging. It is gentle and safe enough for all skin types and doubles as a moisturizer. The product is thin and lightweight, fast absorbing and is non sticky, and does not include oil. That means it leaves behind a dry, matte finish with no white cast. It is suitable for daily use and can be used alone or under makeup.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid is intended for everyday use to combat sun exposure with its UVA and UVB protection. The formula is designed to protect from deep cell skin damage, but it’s gentle enough to limit eye itching and sun allergies. It is non-whitening and fast-absorbing to leave behind a matte finish. It also helps to prevent oxidative stress that is generated by infrared light pollution. It’s recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. And it’s even waterproof.

Winona Sunblock Milk Sunscreen SPF48

Recommended for sensitive skin types, the Winona Sunblock Milk Sunscreen features high and broad UVA and UVB protection, helping to protect skin from free radicals caused by UV rays. It claims to be highly effective protection against 99% of UV rays. The formula is lightweight, non-sticky, and non-irritating. It doesn’t include alcohol, fragrance, or allergens. And it won’t come off easily in the water. Don’t forget that it helps with long-lasting repair of sun damage.

In the next slide, @loanvu_uk shows the results, assigning each a heart (meaning she would buy again) or thumbs down (she would not recommend). The only two products to receive a thumbs up from @loanvu_uk were La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 and L’Oreal Revitalift Clinical Anti-UV Fluid.

The slideshow has amassed 45.5 million views since it was posted on March 10. In the comments section, users weighed in on the sunscreens and the experiment’s unusual protocol.

One user wrote, “I will use the tape.”

A second user wrote, “Girly fr sacrificed herself for us.”

Another user said, “I’m actually trying to tan so I’m buying all the failed ones lol.”

