‘Normalize naming your kids after something you love’: Viral parenting meme encourages odd name choices for babies

Naming your kids is a big move. There’s a lot of pressure to pick something that will stand the test of time. Some people go the classic route. Some people look for something new and modern. Others, they go for something sentimental.

In fact, there’s a whole corner of TikTok that’s advocating for people to normalize naming your kids after something you love. Sounds sweet, right? It does, until you keep in mind that the same corner of TikTok also normalizes loving just about everything.

From your Starbucks order to retired Taco Bell menu items to DC comic characters to vapes and SSRIs, they’ve shown there are truly no limits to where this meme can go. As a result, some of the suggested baby names, as close to the heart as they may be, don’t quite roll off the tongue.

The meaning of “Normalize Naming Your Kids”

Normalize naming your kids memes take the phrase and apply it to different themes. Some common examples are albums, movies, TV shows, and fandoms. All of them have something in common — being things you love (or love trolling).

"normalize naming your child after something you love" pic.twitter.com/UVO2DhWGoB — ana 🏴‍☠️⚔️ (@edwarbteach) May 29, 2024

Of course, the “naming” aspect gets pretty creative from there. The second half of the meme typically contains a maliciously compliant example of that theme.

Naming your kids after something you love? Meet my son, Peanut Butter-covered Oreos. Naming your kids after your favorite Friends character? Nice to meet you, little Regina Phalange.

“Normalize Naming Your Kids” Meme origins

Memes joking about how trendy kids’ names can sound started gaining popularity a few years back. In comic format, there would be jokes about kids named Khalessi (from Game of Thrones) or Shuri (from Black Panther).

All these people who named their kids Khalessi and Daenerys now know how I feel every time I look at my children Smoke Monster and Sylar — Godzilla Shammgodzilla (@FanSince09) May 13, 2019

The format evolved over time, with increasingly ridiculous names now serving as the punchline rather than the things that inspire them.

“Normalize Naming Your Kids After Things You Love” examples

The meme is currently taking over social media, particularly X:

“Normalize naming your child something you love…”



“Goodnight, drunk cig 💖” — real housewife of san antonio (@Denise4SanAnto) May 26, 2024

Normalize naming your kids after things you love



Me in 10 years: Good Night “You are confirmed with 1 Photo Pass and 1 Review Ticket for Tonight” pic.twitter.com/TNq7csceyl — Liam Gillin (he/him) (@liamg516) May 30, 2024

“normalize naming your kids after things you love” goodnight rachel berry’s house party — lena (@casjulys) May 30, 2024

normalize naming your kids after things you love pic.twitter.com/pwpSzXA3Ah — ambreen 🎬 (@whyfckwithfate) May 28, 2024

"normalize naming your children after something you love"



goodnight supernatural cinematography in seasons 1-5 and particularly the scene in 5×10 where cas walks through the empty town and it transitions to the street being full of reapers all staring in one direction — maxine 🎀 (@deanvsdying) May 30, 2024

“normalize naming your child after something you love” 😭 pic.twitter.com/aAnFoyNAhd — shira (@slashermaggie) May 29, 2024

"Normalize naming your kid after something you love"

Goodnight Adora, she-ra princess of power — ☆🔞Cayatelynn🔞☆ (@cayatelynn) May 30, 2024

normalize naming your kid something you love pic.twitter.com/R1FdInyZou — 🪄 Tats (@Tatyhanna_) May 28, 2024

And of course TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@kayleyvalentine/video/7373056767921589547

https://www.tiktok.com/@cat_alinnnaa/video/7372990219529833770

https://www.tiktok.com/@glizgirl_/video/7372771403378036014

