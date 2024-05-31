‘Let me show you why it’s a scam’: Man says ’20 ribeyes for $40′ stands will bamboozle you

As barbeque season approaches, many Americans are left with a dilemma: They want to grill, but the price of meat is just too high for their comfort.

Writing for Supermarket News, author Richard Mitchell notes that beef prices have hit a recent peak.

“The average per pound price of beef roasts was $7.35 in December 2023, up from $6.95 in December 2021, reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),” says Mitchell. “The average price of beef steaks was $10.65 in December versus $9.93 two years earlier.”

To make matters worse, some anticipate that prices will increase later this year.

Given this, many are looking for ways to save a few dollars on their favorite BBQ delight. One stand that’s been popping up in parking lots around the country seems to be the answer to their prayers, offering 20 ribeye steaks for just $40.

However, as one TikTok user virally explained, it’s probably a good idea to simply leave these steaks in the parking lot.

Why 20 ribeyes for $40 isn’t as good as it seems

In a video with over 1.6 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Joseph Rowan (@fakdpodcast) tells users why this deal isn’t as good as it seems.

The first reason that they’re suspect, he says, is the fact that they’re measuring their meat by unit rather than weight.

“Rule of thumb when buying meat: Never buy meat by units,” he states. “In this case, you’re getting 20 ribeyes. You should always buy it by the pound. That’s like the absolute golden rule of purchasing any sort of meat.”

One of the reasons for this, he says, is that simply measuring by unit can be misleading. In this case, the ribeyes being offered are just 3.5 oz uncooked, which is a “very small” steak and not a “premium cut.”

“If you do the math, it’s about $9 a pound that you’re paying for this very, very subpar quality meat,” Rowan notes.

Additionally, Rowan explains that the salesperson at the stand is going to try to talk a buyer out of the deal and toward a sale on higher-quality—and more expensive—meats.

“It’s kind of a bait-and-switch as well, because they know that that 20 ribeye steaks is not going to encourage return guests, because once they get that, they’re gonna feel scammed, and they’re never gonna want to come back to one of these tents ever,” he details.

Instead of buying from these tents, Rowan recommends buying meat from one’s local butcher.

What the steaks are really like

Rowan isn’t the first to interrogate these meats. Earlier this month, another TikTok user sparked discussion after making some questionable claims about the meat for sale in these stands.

Local Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO attempted to buy these steaks to check their quality. They report that their salesperson also attempted to upsell them, and when they eventually received their ribeyes, they were thin and, according to one nearby shopper, resembled a “hamburger patty.”

Upon cooking the steaks, they were disappointed by the quality, even when compared to a standard supermarket steak.

“The label on our box says it is indeed USDA beef, with a 15% tenderizing solution added,” assures author John Matarese. “In the end, it’s not a rip-off, but is simply a case of you get what you pay for.”

In the comments section, many users offered their opinions on this too-good-to-be-true deal.

“I aint buying meat in a parking lot anyway,” a user wrote.

“I got some and the only thing I could do with them is turn them into fajitas. SUPER thin,” added another.

“This man is right. They got my brother at the mall parking lot with those thin ribeyes….he put 2 in a skillet and it turned into gravy, literally disintegrated lol,” recalled a third.

“I bought those 20 steaks just to test them. They were horrible,” stated a further TikToker. “My dog ate them, but I’m not sure she enjoyed them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rowan via Instagram direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.