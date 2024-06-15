‘Booking EXIT row seats going forward’: American Airlines passenger says she received this unexpected perk while sitting in exit row

An American Airlines passenger says she received an unexpected perk while sitting in the exit row. And that perk was a free beverage.

TikTok user Chyna (@iamchyna52) posted a video in April from the airport. In a video that has since amassed 542,000 views, Chyna says she just discovered an unexpected benefit to choosing the exit row. “So this is what people don’t talk enough about American Airlines,” she says. “I always thought the perk of being in the exit row was to have extra leg room, but I was today years old when I found out about an additional perk.”

She learned of the perk, because she stayed awake to order a glass of wine. A frequent traveler, Chyna says she normally sleeps through her flights. “But on today’s flight, I decided to stay up a little bit longer, because I wanted to order a glass of wine,” she says. “I give her my card, and she said, ‘Oh, you don’t have to pay because you are in the exit row.’ Are you kidding me? At that moment, I thought about all the missed opportunities of times that I’ve been in the exit row and didn’t know about this.”

Chyna did have one issue with the policy, however. “So as I’m enjoying my wine, I’m thinking, if there was an emergency and I’m tipsy, how much help am I really gonna be?”

In the comments, users cracked jokes about the policy. One user wrote, “Insane so people who supposed to help us in a crisis going to be lit.” Someone else said, Perk for exit row for me is because I know if time comes I’d be the first one out.”

Does American Airlines seriously give you free drinks if you sit in the exit row?

American Airlines does offer alcoholic beverages to travelers seated in exit rows, but not for the reason you might think. As pointed out in this Reddit thread from six months ago, exit rows are considered “Main Cabin Extra” seats due to the extra legroom available. Another bonus of this upgrade is free alcoholic beverages.

In May, the Daily Dot reported on a situation in which a passenger was embarrassed by what they felt was an unusually placed aisle seat on an American Airlines plane. Others disagreed and said they thought it might be the best seat on the plane. According to NerdWallet, window and aisle seats will usually be the most expensive.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chyna and American Airlines via email for comment.