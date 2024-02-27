We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A customer saying that a worker burnt their pizza after they didn’t leave a tip , a joke that went viral about the AT&T outage last week , why viewers of a viral video are divided over a girl renting her pink Stanley cup for photoshoots , and how people online responded to Anne Hathaway’s reaction to Barbra Streisand’s speech at the SAG Awards.

Workers across different industries have gotten revenge on non-tippers, from eating their Uber Eats orders to discarding personal belongings. A Reddit user shared how a Sergio’s Pizza worker burnt their pizza several times because they didn’t leave a tip .

Last week, AT&T reported a massive outage that affected customers across the country. Service later returned—but that didn’t stop internet users from making jokes about the situation .

Since the start of the year, people have all been obsessed with one thing: Stanley cups .

The star was recorded tearing up at the sight of a tribute video dedicated to venerated quintuple-threat entertainer Barbra Streisand.

A TikToker is pushing makeover advice on people who haven’t asked for it

🛩️ Two travelers thought they lucked into getting the best seats on their flight, but shared the big surprise they discovered after being seated .

☕ This Dunkin’ worker went viral for mocking customers who want to “add something” after they’ve already placed an order .

🧃 If you’re one of the many who reach for a Celsius to power through your workouts, you might want to sit down for this one. A viral TikTok has just revealed some truth about the so-called “healthy” energy drink , and it’s stirring up quite the conversation.

🛒 A user’s video on TikTok has gone viral after they called out Trader Joe’s, saying that there is now something “off” with the store .

💵 Best quoted by Albert Einstein, “time is an illusion.” But in relation to the taboo talking point of salaries, many have come to believe the exact opposite .

🚗 A McDonald’s customer has sparked debate after calling out an employeefor closing the drive-thru . In a viral video, a sign can be seen explaining that the store is open 24 hours—but the customer was aggrieved to discover that this wasn’t actually the case.

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.

Georgia Ball is a Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) professional with years of experience as a player and an instructor. Still, that doesn’t prevent her from being the victim of “mansplaining” about the sport .

In a video posted to her social media, Ball shows an experience she had at a driving range. While she’s firing off balls downrange, she’s approached by a man who says he has “20 years” of golf experience—giving him enough knowledge to insist that she’s golfing incorrectly.

Ball tries her best to simply ignore the man, offering little assurances to him and informing him that she’s simply “going through a swing change.” Despite this, the man insists on offering her more advice .

This video went incredibly viral, amassing over 11 million views on TikTok in just a few days.