Here’s how to get Live Nation’s $30 concert tickets

There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite artist under the summer sun. However, getting the tickets can be a long and arduous journey. Sites like Ticketmaster either crash or only sell tickets at an absurdly expensive price. And then comes the problem of scalpers, who snag all the best tickets before you can even get a look in and resell them at extortionate rates.

Featured Video

Now, Live Nation seems to be fighting back against these issues as the company makes summer tickets more accessible than ever. The company’s “30$ Ticket to Summer” promotion pretty much does what it says on the tin: offering concert tickets for some of your favorite artists at an absolute steal of a price.

Some of the most notable artists included in this deal include Thomas Rhett, Avril Lavigne, Billy Idol, Little Big Town, Simple Minds, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Willie Nelson, The Black Keys, James Taylor, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha, The Doobie Brothers, Toto and Christopher Cross and Men at Work, Halsey, Styx and Kevin Cronin Band, The Offspring, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Pantera, Luke Bryan, Nelly, Rod Stewart, and Keith Urban, among others.

When does the sale start?

The “30$ Ticket to Summer” event starts on May 21 and will continue while stocks last. According to TODAY.com, Rakuten and T-Mobile customers will get exclusive early access to this deal. They’ll get access from 10am ET on May 20.

Advertisement

Additionally, while Live Nation’s Lawnie Pass scheme has wound down, pass-holders will still be able to get early access to the event.

How can I get tickets?

From May 21, users will be able to visit LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer to see the full roster of events and artists.

The first step is to select the event you’re interested in. Next, toggle the $30 Ticket to Summer ticket option. Then, it’s just a matter of adding your ticket to the basket and checking out.

Advertisement

If there isn’t a $30 Ticket to Summer ticket option, that means you’ve either selected an event that isn’t part of the deal or the event ended up selling out. If it’s the latter, it’s worth keeping an eye on the website in case more tickets are released.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.