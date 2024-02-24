‘When I get to work they expect me to work’: McDonald’s customer calls out employee for closing the drive-thru. It’s open 24 hours

A McDonald’s customer has sparked debate after calling out an employee for closing the drive-thru. In a viral TikTok reposted by content account @sarah_conner1, a sign can be seen explaining that the store is open 24 hours—but the customer was aggrieved to discover that this wasn’t actually the case.

“Hello, we’re closed until 4:30 due to short staff,” the worker said, to which the man retorted, “This sign says you’re open 24 hours.”

“Correct, but I have no staff, I don’t have anybody to make the food,” she explained. The customer then asked her why she couldn’t make the food, before offering to come in and make the food himself.

“I have to go to work now and I don’t have any food,” he whined. “When I go to work they expect me to work. This is intolerable.”

The worker explained that she was actually cleaning the whole store by herself, but at that point, the customer left in a rage.

“America,” he muttered. “Nobody wants to work. Unbelievable.”

The TikTok amassed 2.5 million views as of Saturday, but when it came to viewers’ responses, it’s fair to say that the video didn’t get the kind of reception the customer was hoping for. While a small number shared the TikToker’s concerns, the vast majority called out his hostile attitude towards her.

“Is she not staff?” one asked. “Just get the guy a burger and move him on.”

“No, I understand this guys anger,” another added. “If it’s advertised its open 24/7, I don’t expect to not be served.

But opinions like these were few and far in between, not because the scenario wasn’t inconvenient, but because the TikToker, according to viewers, was acting like a “male Karen.”

“Dude acts like his Big Mac is a constitutional right,” one viewer joked. “There is no Mcmendment.”

Numerous others pointed out that people like the TikToker were the reason people didn’t want to work, with another viewer asking, “Are you really throwing a fit for not getting a 3 dollar burger? Lmao you’ll live.”

A lot of viewers also pointed out that if the TikToker was that hungry, he could simply go to another place for food, with further commenter pointing out, “They’re not paid enough to put up with you.”

McDonald’s and the TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.