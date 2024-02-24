‘The fact that everyone is staring I can’t’: Travelers think they got the ‘best seats’ on the plane. They’re shocked when they board

Two travelers thought they lucked into getting the best seats on their flight, but shared the big surprise they discovered after being seated.

In a viral video that has amassed over 18.4 million views, user Sergio Carrallo showed off his view from the seats, which added a hilarious plot twist to the story.

“When your assistant booked 1A and 1B and you thought they were the best seats on the plane,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The short video begins with a shot of Carrallo and his wife, reality TV star and British businesswoman Caroline Stanbury. Carrallo is a former Real Madrid player better known for his reality TV appearances. He’s also an entrepreneur.

“We got the best seats in the plane,” he began. “Nothing goes back.”

Behind the two seats, there appears to be a wall and no other seats or passengers behind them.

“And then look at this,” he said and then turned his camera around.

That’s when it becomes clear the “best” seats in the house came with a huge caveat. The pair were seated at the front of the plane, facing all of the other passengers.

“So we’re facing the cabin, basically,” he said.

All of the other passengers on the plane sat facing the couple. They stared at the man as he filmed.

The seats were positioned like jump seats in an aircraft where workers typically sit to take off for landing. Except, Carrallo said he sat in the uncomfortable seat as a regular paying customer.

The Daily Dot contacted Precision Air for comment via email.

TikTok users flooded the video’s comments section with over 11,300 comments.

“It looks like you two are on the panel for a Q and A and are about to start answering audience questions.” user tiff_crowe commented.

“I would rather walk to my destination,” user Gabby wrote.

“I would have a blanket over my head the entire flight lol,” user greenred2121 said.

Others pointed out that the seat appeared to be jump seats and were designated to be used by flight attendants, not paying passengers.

“Not yall the flight attendants,” one user wrote, which prompted the discussion.

“Right! These not even bookable seats,” another user added.

“Why do those seats even exist?!” user Taylor asked.

“Yes, it’s the flight crew seats,” another user responded. “They use them for take off and landings.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Carrallo by email for more information.