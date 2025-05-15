Katy Perry says she is “most hated person on the internet” at Chicago concert

Katy Perry joked that she’s the “most hated person on the internet” following the cold reception of her Blue Origin trip to space in April.

Is Katy Perry the most hated person on the internet?

After receiving a warm applause at her Lifetimes Tour show in Chicago, Perry exclaimed, “Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet.”

Perry received criticism for several statements made during the press tour following her participation in an all-women spaceflight alongside Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics scientist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

When asked about the 11-minute space flight, Perry enthusiastically told the press that she felt “super connected to life” and “so connected to love,” the BBC reported.

In a scathing opinion piece for Slate Magazine, journalist Heather Schwedel says Perry achieved “uncharted levels of tastelessness” by “kissing the Earth like a soldier returning from war and not a multimillionaire returning from the world’s shortest influencer trip.”

Perry also received criticism for working with producer Dr. Luke on her female empowerment anthem, “Woman’s World,” despite prior allegations of sexual assault from pop star Kesha in 2014.

What does social media say about Katy Perry?

On X, users reacted to Perry’s joke about being the “most hated person on the internet.”

“Doing anything but taking accountability,” one wrote.

“We don’t hate her. We just don’t care,” another commented.

“Just second most girl. Elon is first,” a third joked.

“She keeps proving that she doesn’t get it. And therefore, there’ll never be room for improvement or redemption,” a fourth added.

However, others said the “Katy Perry hate train” has gone too far.

“I really hate this for her and female artists in general . they get so much hate online and it never translates to real life,” one said.

“There’s no reason to hate Katy Perry she’s an angel,” another fan wrote.



