‘I wanted to fight so bad’: Dunkin’ worker mocks customers who want to ‘add something’ after they’ve already placed their order

A Dunkin’ employee takes to TikTok to mock and break down her least favorite habits of drive-thru customers.

Content creator @l3sonshine has garnered over 10,000 followers for her videos documenting the life of a Dunkin’ worker. In her latest viral TikTok, she airs a few of her fast food grievances one by one.

“Just a little few things that make my a** itch about working fast food,” she begins. “Number one, when it’s raining can y’all turn the windshield wipers off? I can’t swim!”

She also mentions customers who give their orders wrong and are surprised by what they receive.

“How are y’all gonna get mad at us because you made your own order wrong? I’m handing the lady this black a** iced coffee, she’s looking at me and I’m looking at her…and she’s like, ‘This is supposed to have cream and sugar,'” she recounts.

The TikToker imitates checking a receipt and says, “It says BLACK.”

“Knowing that the entire drive-thru line is wrapped around the entire city, and then you get to the window [and ask], ‘can I add something?’” @l3sonshine grimaces and reenacts with a forced smile, saying, “Sure, what can I get you?”

Another pet peeve according to @l3sonshine is customers who react sarcastically to her request for them to repeat their orders for accuracy.

“I’m just trying to make the order correct,” she says. “[I go] ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t get that, could you go ahead and repeat that for me?’ And they respond like this: ‘CAN…I…HAVE…A…LARGE….ICED…’”

@l3sonshine’s eyes widen, taken aback. “OK ma’am, I didn’t say I was stupid, I said could you repeat it please, and I said it was nice.”

She also mentions other pet peeves like customers who don’t roll their windows down enough to hand over their card at the drive-thru when it’s raining and customers who get to the window with their phones in their hand and simply sit there not saying anything.

“Is it Apple Pay, are you trying to scan your app, do you want my phone number?” she vents. “What do you want? Can we use our words, please?”

In the comments section, users reacted to @l3sonshine’s grievances and shared their own.

“The slow and enunciated re-order made me violent,” one user wrote.

“Or when they pull up to the speaker and immediately say ‘Hello??!’ Like girl give me a second,” a second viewer offered.

“I’m glad it’s a universal experience across all customer service jobs that customers just do not use their words. Do you think I have ESP or something,” noted a third person.

“The people who repeat it slow,” another said. “I wanted to fight so bad.”

Other users took note of @l3sonshine’s complaint and promised to change their own drive-thru behavior.

“I never knew about the windshield wipers, I gotchu bookie. I won’t do it for drive thru,” came a fourth person’s response.

The Daily Do has reached out to @l3sonshine via TikTok message for more information.