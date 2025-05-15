Influencer says 200-pound people shouldn’t do Pilates—gets fired and banned days later

A TikToker’s fatphobic hot take on Pilates triggered swift backlash that cost her both her job and her gym access.

It started with a series of videos from TikTok user @succulentaddict8, who posted what she called a “hot take” about who should be allowed in Pilates classes. According to her now-deleted video, “If you’re 200 pounds, you shouldn’t be in a Pilates class. There’s no reason why they should allow 200-pound people in a Level 2 class.”

She didn’t stop there. In a follow-up video, which only survives in a screenshot, she pulled out a notebook and read line by line why she believed heavier Pilates students should be excluded from the classes. She also claimed that overweight participants “slow down” the class and argued, “You shouldn’t be allowed to be a Pilates instructor if you have a gut and you’re fat. Sorry, not sorry.”

Immediate backlash and platform wipe

Commentary TikToker @nosybystanders captured one of the videos before it was removed. She blasted the creator for her hypocrisy and cruelty. “Imagine getting on the internet telling individuals who can and can’t attend a Pilates class,” she said, “when you yourself look like you haven’t left Level 1 Pilates in about a decade.”

She went on to critique @succulentaddict8’s logic. She explained that Pilates isn’t just for losing weight, but also for strengthening your core, improving flexibility, and more.

“I take a Level 2 class with women in their 70s,” said @nosybystanders, “and they’re there for knee injuries. This woman has no idea what she’s talking about.”

Folks on social media were not impressed with the young woman’s “hot take.” She quickly locked down all of her social media accounts before deleting the videos.

Direct consequences for her words

Even though the videos vanished, the consequences didn’t. In a tearful apology video she posted upon her return to social media, she admitted, “My membership got revoked. And I was told not to go back to work.”

She confessed that her comments stemmed from “insecurities in me and some self-hate or something.” She also acknowledged the damage caused by her words, saying, “It’s just so toxic and I’m just so sorry about that.”

The apology, while emotional, did little to reverse the fallout. In the same video, she reflected, “I don’t think I deserve a platform like this, honestly.”

This incident highlights how quickly public backlash can escalate when influencers share discriminatory views. While freedom of speech may protect one’s right to voice opinions, it doesn’t shield anyone from the consequences. Especially when those opinions promote body-shaming and exclusion.

Ultimately, @succulentaddict8 admitted she needs “self-reflection” and suggested she’d be stepping away from social media.

In the end, many agreed: Pilates, and fitness in general, is for everybody, not just a select body type.

@succulentaddict8 My last few videos were not okay, I deleted them and I feel so embarrassed for my nasty behavior. I’m so sorry if I made you feel any sort of way. ♬ original sound – Succulent Addict

@succulentaddict8 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

