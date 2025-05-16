Home Depot quietly removed DEI section from its website. Now store is facing calls for a boycott

Home Depot is facing the wrath of angry customers after quietly removing the DEI section from its website.

Featured Video

According to the Independent, customers are voicing outrage over the move.

A Blue Sky user wrote, “Well, look at that. Home Depot seems to have done away with DEI also. They say some corporo babble, but, nothing about DEI. Another reason to boycott everything publicly traded, like, Home Depot.”

“Well, we all know that [home improvement competitor] Lowe’s is a blue company and Home Depot’s a red company, so here we go,” ‪another commenter, said.

Advertisement

There are also some calls on TikTok to boycott the brand.

What started the backlash?

A few days ago, the store remove its DEI page from its website.

Advertisement

The move reportedly came in response to the mounting pressure from conservatives and the Trump Administration to scale back on DEI efforts.

The store replaced its DEI page with a “WeAreTHD” page.

“We’re proud to have a culture that welcomes everyone, and we believe it helps us achieve our business goals,” a Home Depot spokesperson told Retail Brew, which first reported on the site change, in a statement. “We’ve been using ‘WeAreTHD,’ which is a slogan that represents the welcoming culture we’ve built here. We remain committed to our core values and the needs of our business, empowering associates, driving innovation, and enriching our communities.”

This move to erase DEI policies, along with the ensuing backlash, mirrors actions taken by other companies.

Advertisement

A few months ago, Target announced it would roll back DEI initiatives, resulting in calls for a 40-day boycott. Target’s foot traffic and stock price have been down since the start of the boycott in February.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



