‘I’m literally booked up all afternoon’: Viewers divided at girl renting out her pink Stanley cup for photoshoots

Since the start of the year, people have all been obsessed with one thing: Stanley cups. Originally reserved for “tough guys,” the tumbler has become a must-have. VSCO girls have amassed entire collections of the cup, while others have camped out overnight or even literally brawled in Target in order to get their hands on one.

But for TikTok user @e4stsidem4rios, one person’s Facebook marketplace ad went way too far.

“Can somebody tell me why someone is selling selfies with their pink Starbucks Stanley cup on Facebook?” she asked, incredulous.

“I have a pink Stanley Cup available for photo shoot” she said, reading out the commercial. “Selfies with it are $5 and I can meet at the mall during the day. Message me to book a time, I’m literally booked up all afternoon on Wednesday. “

Like everything about Stanley cups, this video quickly went viral, amassing 1.1 million views as of Sunday. But viewers, it’s safe to say, were sufficiently horrified.

“Late stage capitalism is gonna kill us all,” one viewer predicted.

“This is gonna be in psychology textbooks,” another added.

But as dystopian as the selfie ad was, other viewers pointed out that you have to hand it to the seller.

“Respect the hustle, girl is booked up,” they said.

With any luck, the Stanley Cup’s reign of terror will be over soon. Casey Lewis (@caseymorrowlewis), a self-proclaimed trend researcher, said we were in the “late majority” stage of the cup’s trend cycle.

“We’re seeing the late majority,” she said. “We’re seeing the tween girl. We’re seeing the moms in the suburbs. Now, look, I’m not trying to make generalizations about millennial moms in the suburbs. I’m just explaining what a late majority looks like. They are not cutting-edge. They are not experimenting with trends.”

With any luck, the fact the Stanley cup trend is on its last legs means that we’ll be seeing fewer people being hounded at a funeral for owning one, or getting bullied at school for not owning one. Either way, please don’t spend your money to take a picture with a cup.

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.