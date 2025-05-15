“Femicide is a huge problem”: The Valeria Marquez incident happened while she was livestreaming from her beauty salon

A Mexican lifestyle influencer, Valeria Marquez, 23, was fatally shot during a TikTok livestream in her salon. The incident sparked discussion about alleged “femicide” and women’s safety in Latin America.

What happened during Valeria Marquez’s livestream?

In a clip of the livestream shared by CNN, Marquez holds a stuffed pig that was delivered to her salon.

According to a report by Reuters, Marquez said, “They’re coming.” And she quickly muted the livestream seconds before a man entered her salon in Zapopan, Mexico, and shot her in the chest and head.

An unidentified person picked up her phone and ended the livestream after the incident.

Viewers said that earlier in her livestream, Marquez noted that someone tried to deliver an “expensive gift” to the salon when she wasn’t there. They said Marquez appeared concerned and told viewers she wouldn’t wait at the salon for the person to return.

How did viewers react to Marquez’s death?

Viewers suggested that Marquez’s tragic death could be linked to high “femicide” rates in Mexico. Just days before Marquez was shot, a female mayoral candidate, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, was also shot during a campaign livestream, CNN reported.

Femicide is the killing of women because of their gender. Cases frequently involve domestic violence, sexual abuse, or gender-based degradation, Reuters reports.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico has one of the highest rates of femicide on the continent. Across Latin America, 11 women are believed to be victims of femicide daily.

Reuters reported that Mexican authorities also suspect that the shooting may be a femicide.

“Another femicide. Women aren’t safe, and some imply we don’t need feminism anymore,” a Redditor wrote.

“Femicide is a huge problem in Mexico,” another said.

