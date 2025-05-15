Move over, Rihanna. Roblox will allow creators to sell merch in the game

Roblox just rolled out a feature that lets creators sell real-world merchandise directly inside their games.

Through its new Commerce API, with Shopify as their first partner, players can now buy physical items like hoodies or T-shirts while exploring a Roblox experience, and get a matching avatar item to go with it.

How can users purchase these items?

The new feature lives inside something called a “premium shop.” It works like this: if you’re in a Roblox game that supports the feature, you’ll see a merch section where items are listed—think shirts, accessories, and other creator-branded stuff.

Click on what you want, and a separate checkout page pops up with product details and payment options. For now, it’s available in all-ages experiences for U.S. users aged 13 and up.

An early example is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. The brand already lets users try on digital cosmetics inside its Roblox experience, including selling a lip gloss shade that’s exclusive to the platform.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is also getting in on the action. According to Roblox, he’s expected to start selling merch soon through his upcoming Roblox experience.

What else is new with Roblox?

In addition to the Shopify partnership, Roblox is also rolling out a new Approved Merchandiser Program. The idea is to let creators, brands, and artists link real-world purchases to digital rewards.

So instead of buying digital items online, you can buy a physical item—say, from a retail store—and unlock a matching digital item on Roblox.



